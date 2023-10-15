 Skip to main content
This Amazon Echo Show 8 deal cuts $60 off after Prime Day

Andrew Morrisey
Amazon Echo Show 8 on a table.
Prime Day may have come and gone, but there’s still some great smart home deals left behind in its wake. One of them is on the second generation Amazon Echo Show 8, a smart display with an HD screen and Alexa compatibility. It’s currently discounted to just $70 at Best Buy, which is a savings of $60 from its regular price of $130. Purchasers will also get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as free shipping.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen)

A smart display can make a great centerpiece for all of your smart home devices, and while there’s newer Echo Show models on the market such as the Amazon Echo Show 5, this second generation Echo Show 8 still has a lot of great features that make it useful today. It’s only been a couple of years since this second generation model was released, and it improved greatly upon the first generation Echo Show at the time. At the heart of the device is its eight-inch touchscreen, which comes in at Full HD resolution. I also has adaptive color and stereo speakers that make things like movies and video chats more interactive.

And speaking of video chats, you may not need one of the best laptops for videoconferencing if you have an Echo Show 8. It has a new camera that automatically frames and centers you, and you can even utilize Alexa to make a call or browse through your contacts. You can also manage your entire smart home with the Echo Show 8. The built-in camera allows you to look in on your home while you’re away. The Echo Show 8 will even give you control of compatible smart home devices such as cameras and lights. It’s the perfect assistant around the house, giving you easy access to your calendars and reminders, daily recipe ideas, timers, lists, and news and traffic updates.

Regularly priced at $130, the second generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is marked down to just $70 today when you shop at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $60, and you’ll get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and free shipping with a purchase.

