Amazon included solid bargains on Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor security cameras along with other deals in its day-before-Prime-Day head start announcements. Amazon’s owned-brand smart home device lineup in the preview deals that will last throughout Prime Day 2019 also include Ring and eero.

Security cameras are one of the hottest add-on products sought by shoppers who want to add features and benefits to their smart homes. Blink’s second-generation outdoor/indoor cameras, Blink XT2 cameras lineup have double the battery life (up to 2 years) of the original Blink XT, two-way audio, customizable motion detection for selected activity zones, and free cloud storage for video clips for as long as a year with no monthly subscription required.

We’ve listed the best discounts on various sized Blink XT2 bundles plus an add-on Blink XT2 camera for users who already have a Blink camera installation. Whether this is your first security camera setup or you want more cameras for an existing Blink configuration, these five deals can help you save up to $130.

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 1 camera kit — $30 off

The single-camera Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera kit includes a Blink sync module. The sync module is required for Blink cameras to connect with your Wi-Fi network, but you only need one module per home, not one for every camera. The Blink XT2 camera has an IP65-rated weather-resistant case for use inside or outside. The camera records 1080p full HD video night and day thanks to infrared night vision sensors. You can access Blink XT2 cameras via the mobile app for live stream video and audio and receive alerts when the motion detector senses movement.

Normally priced at $100, the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 1-camera kit is just $70 now through Prime Day 2019. If you want a full HD video security camera system to use in any location inside or outside, this deal is an excellent way to get started.

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 2 camera kit — $80 off

The Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 2-camera kit includes a Blink sync module and two cameras. You can position the easy-to-install wire-free XT2 cameras where will give you the best of of the areas you wish to monitor. The kit includes mounting hardware for each camera along with two AA 1.5-volt lithium batteries per camera.

Usually $180, the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 2-camera kit is just $100 during this sale. If you’re looking for cameras to cover two entries to your home, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 3 camera kit — $90 off

With the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 3-camera kit, you can monitor a front door, back door, and garage or use the third camera for an area inside your home. Blink’s wireless XT2 cameras are easy to install so it’s not hard to think of multiple ways to use them such as to keep an eye on pets during the day while you’re at work, keep watch over a swimming pool, or even monitor a refrigerator to support a family member’s desire to lose weight.

Regularly priced $250, the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 3-camera kit is just $160 during this sale, or just a bit over $50 per camera (not counting the sync module). If you’re shopping for a multi-camera setup, this could be the one to snap it up at this highly discounted price.

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 5 camera kit — $130 off

If you know from the start that you’re going to want multiple cameras inside and outside your smart home, the 5-camera Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera camera kit is the best deal. You can add other cameras later, but if you used three XT2s to monitor the exterior, you’d still have two cameras for placement inside the house.

Ordinarily $380, the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 5-camera kit is just $250 during Prime Day. If you want enough cameras to watch multiple entrances or inside areas, this is an excellent opportunity to take acquire five Blink XT2 models at a compelling price.

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – Add-on camera — $30 off

If you have earlier or current generation Blink indoor cameras or indoor/outdoor security cameras, the Blink sync module from your existing installation supports XT2 add-on camera. The XT2 add-on camera will not work without a sync module, but the cost savings of buying a camera without an unneeded extra sync module is an excellent way to save if you only want to add one camera. If you’re going to add two or more cameras, it’s more cost-effective to buy a multi-camera kit.

Instead of the usual $90 price, the Blink XT2 Add-on camera is just $60 during this sale. If you want only XT2 camera to add to an existing Blink camera installation, this is the best deal.

