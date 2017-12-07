Here are all the devices compatible with Apple’s HomeKit

In 2015, the first HomeKit products with Apple’s MFi (“Made for iPhone”) certification went on sale or up for pre-order. The certification ensures that these smart-home devices come with an authentication chip and have undergone rigorous testing to get Apple’s official seal of approval. At the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2016, the company announced its Home app, which rolled out during the latter half of last year. Home lets you control all your HomeKit-compatible devices through the app, or via your iPhone’s Control Center.

Apple’s first big partners for its smart-home platform included Philips, Haier, and Honeywell. Devices from these manufacturers have slowly trickled out since then. Now you can ask Siri to turn on your Philips Hue lights (they can also check the air quality!) or check to see if your August smart lock is secure. If you want to control these remotely, however, you’ll need an Apple TV to act as a bridge. Eventually, Apple’s HomePod speaker, with Siri built in, will function as a hub, but the company pushed back its expected December 2017 release. Many HomeKit devices are also compatible with Amazon speakers and Google Home devices, so you can still use voice control for them.

During a quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared how he uses HomeKit in his own house: “When I leave the house, a simple tap on my iPhone turns the lights off, adjusts the thermostat down and locks the doors. When I return to my house in the evening as I near my home, the house prepares itself for my arrival automatically by using a simple geofence. This level of home automation was unimaginable just a few years ago, and it’s here today with iOS and HomeKit.”

Yet, Apple’s strict certification process has been blamed for the slow rollout of devices, especially when compared to the number of devices Amazon’s Alexa can control. For example, we’ve yet to see the Canary Plus, though the company said we could expect the HomeKit-enabled version of its all-in-one security system in fall of 2016. We’re not holding our breath.

Below is a list of all the HomeKit-compatible devices — we’ll update it as more debut.

HomeKit-compatible devices

Locks

August: The smart lock company offers a HomeKit-ready lock, which lets you replace your thumb turn but keep your existing outer lock.

Product: August Smart Lock ($190)

Chamberlain Garage Door Openers: Monitor, open, and close your garage door from anywhere.

Products: MyQ-Garage Opener ($199), MyQ Home Bridge ($50)

Friday Lock: Billing itself as the smallest smart lock, Friday fits on the inside of your door, letting you keep your existing keys.

Product: Friday Smart Lock ($249)

Kwikset: The Kwikset Premis is a HomeKit-exclusive smart lock.

Product: Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock ($229)

Latch: This connected deadbolt features a unique, on-board camera but is only available to owners of multi-family buildings.

Product: Latch M-Series Smart Lock ($399)

LiftMaster: Make sure you didn’t leave the garage door open with LiftMaster’s bridge to make compatible openers smart.

Product: MyQ Home Bridge ($70)

Schlage: You’ll be able to ask Siri to lock and unlock your door.

Product: Smart Sense Deadbolt ($230)

Weiser Premis: This touchscreen lock lets you unlock your door with a code, the app, or your voice.

Product: Weiser Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock ($279)

Yale Assure: In October 2017, Yale released its HomeKit-enabled smart lock.

Product: Yale Assure Touchscreen Deadbolt ($243)

Lights

Elgato: Elgato’s dynamic mood lighting transforms your home with subtle changes in light.

Product: Elgato Eve Light Switch ($48)

iDevices: Plug an ordinary light bulb into the iDevices socket to control it with Siri.

Products: iDevices Socket ($50), Light Switch ($100)

iLuv Rainbow8: Its name may sound like a video game, but this bridge-less bulb can change colors with HomeKit control.

Product: iLuv Rainbow8 ($50)

Incipio: Incipio allows you to dim your LEDs with its socket.

Product: CommandKit Wireless Smart Light Bulb Adapter ($40)

Koogeek: Koogeek makes HomeKit-enabled E26 bulbs, strips, switches, and sockets.

Products: Smart Socket ($40), E26 Bulbs ($37), Light Strip ($39), Light Switch ($44)

Legrand: Legrand and Netatmo are partnering to bring HomeKit-enabled switches and outlets in January 2018.

Product: Legrand Céliane (TBD)

Leviton: Leviton has a diverse lineup of HomeKit-enabled switches and dimmers that don’t require a hub.

Products: 600-Watt Dimmer ($60), 1000-Watt Dimmer ($66), Decora Smart Switch ($54)

Lifx: Lifx’s third-generation bulbs have the HomeKit hardware, as do its light strips.

Products: Smart LED Light Bulb ($70), Lifx Z Light Strip ($90)

Logitech: These buttons can control lighting, music, and more, depending on how you program them.

Product: Logitech Pop Smart Button ($60)

Lutron: Control your lights with Lutron’s numerous bridges and kits.

Products: Smart Bridge ($80), Caséta Wireless In-Wall Light Dimmer with Remote ($59), Caséta Wireless Plug-In Lamp Dimmer with Remote ($50), Caséta Wireless Smart Lighting In-Wall Dimmer Kit ($176)

Nanoleaf: Nanoleaf’s energy-efficient LEDs come in very unique packages.

Products: Ivy Smarter Kit ($95), Aurora Lighting Smarter Kit ($200)

Philips Hue: Whether you want colorful or white lights, Philips Hue has lots of lighting options.

Products: Starter kit ($200), Philips Hue Bridge ($60), Extension bulb ($50), Lightstrip Plus ($90), Tap Switch ($50), Hue Go ($80)

Sylvania: This company offers multi-colored lights that are designed to change on command.

Product: A19 Light Bulb ($45)

Outlets

ConnectSense: Make any device HomeKit-ready with ConnectSense’s smart outlet.

Product: Smart Outlet ($60)

Elgato: In addition to its light bulbs, Elgato has an outlet.

Products: Elgato Eve Energy, Switch and Power Meter ($50)

iDevices: Plug anything into the company’s indoor or outdoor switch to make the device smart, and control your climate with the thermostat.

Products: iDevices Switch ($50), iDevices Outdoor Switch ($80), and iDevices Thermostat ($130)

iHome: Connect ordinary devices into the smart plug, and you can start controlling them with your phone.

Product: iHome Control Smart Plug ($43)

Incipio: In addition to being a smart plug, the CommandKit outlet is an energy meter for the plugged-in device.

Product: CommandKit Smart Outlet ($29), Power Strip ($89)

Koogeek: This company’s smart plug works with Siri.

Product: Koogeek Smart Plug ($30)

Parce: This HomeKit-ready, German-made outlet monitors your energy use. (Not for U.S. homes.)

Product: One (€60)

PureGear: PureGear’s outlet connects to your Wi-Fi and has a USB port on the side.

Product: PureSwitch ($40)

Thermostats

Bryant: Bryant makes a touchscreen thermostat, but you’ll need to purchase through a local retailer.

Product: Bryant Housewise Thermostat (request quote)

Carrier: Remote accessibility gives Carrier Cor owners complete control over their home, allowing them adjust the temperature, see detailed energy reports, and more.

Product: Carrier Cor 7 (request quote)

Continental: The therM is a smart thermostat for U.K. homes.

Product: therM2 (£95)

ecobee: Use sensors and a thermostat to keep tabs on your home’s temp.

Products: Smart Wi-FI Thermostat ($181), ecobee 4 with room sensor ($199)

Heatmiser: With a name like Heatmiser, this thermostat is bound to save U.K. homes some pounds.

Products: Heatmiser neoHub (£148)

Honeywell: Get Siri to raise and lower the temperature of your home thanks to a Honeywell thermostat.

Products: Lyric T5 ($150), Lyric Round ($199), Lyric T6 (£150)

Hunter: Cool down the room with Hunter’s connected ceiling fan.

Product: Hunter Signal Wi-Fi Ceiling Fan ($349)

iDevices: Control your climate with the company’s thermostat.

Product: iDevices Thermostat ($130)

Netatmo: The United Kingdom has a HomeKit thermostat option from Netatmo.

Product: Thermostat (£150)

Nu-Heat: Fancy heated floors can now be controlled with Siri.

Product: neoHub+ (request quote)

Sensi: Sensi makes a no-frills, connected thermostat that’s HomeKit compatible.

Product: Wi-Fi Thermostat ($120)

Tado: Version 3 of Tado’s smart thermostat works with HomeKit and is available for rental in European markets.

Product: Smart Thermostat Starter Kit (V3) (£4/month)

Sensors

Elgato: A variety of Elgato’s Eve sensors will give you all kinds of information about what’s going on inside your home.

Products: Door & Window ($40), Energy ($50), Weather ($50), Room ($80), Motion ($50) Thermo (£59, not available in the U.S.)

Fibaro: This flood sensor is outfitted with water-detecting probes and an ambient temperature sensor.

Products: Fibaro Homekit-enabled Flood Sensor ($70), Fibaro Homekit-Enabled Motion Sensor ($70) Fibaro Homekit-Enabled Door and Window Sensor ($60)

iHome: A five-in-one sensor from iHome lets you monitor motion, temperature, light, sound, and humidity with one device.

Product: Control iSS50 5-in-1 Smart Monitor ($80)

Cameras

D-Link: The first security camera to work with HomeKit comes from D-Link.

Products: Omna 180 Cam HD ($200)

Logitech: Logitech recently introduced the Circle 2, a camera you can use with the Home app.

Products: Circle 2 ($180)

Shades

Hunter Douglas: Have your shades open and close on a schedule or via Siri.

Products: Motorized Shades with PowerView Hub (request quote)

Lutron: Customize your shades and control them with your HomeKit app.

Products: Serena Motorized Shades (request quote)

Velux: HomeKit-compatible Velux windows can open and close on command or in response to the environment.

Products: Active Windows (request quote)

Smoke alarms

First Alert: The first (and for now only) smoke detector to work with HomeKit comes from First Alert.

Products: Onelink Wi-Fi Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector (Hardwired $109, 10-year battery $109)

Netatmo: This French company unveiled its competing smoke alarm at CES, but it has yet to hit the market.

Product: Smart Smoke Alarm (not yet available)

Hubs

Insteon: The company’s hub can control all its products, including lights and locks, even from outside your home.

Product: Hub Pro ($150)

Other companies that have announced partnerships or future product compatibility

Canary: The Canary Plus is supposed to work with HomeKit, but there haven’t been many updates about what was supposed to be a fall 2016 release.

ConnectSense: This company is aiming for a to launch its Bluetooth extender in spring 2017.

GE: Its color-changing LEDs will work with HomeKit — at least according to a press release from 2015.

Haier: Apple announced the appliance maker as a partner at WWDC 2014 and already has a compliant smart air conditioner.

Kuna: Once HomeKit gets camera support, Kuna’s outdoor security camera will be one of the first devices of its kind to work with it.

Ring: During WWDC 2016, the company announced its video doorbell will soon work with HomeKit, possibly in early 2017.

SkyBell: You can see the Wi-Fi doorbell company’s name on the list of Apple’s partners at the WWDC keynote, but it hasn’t given a timeline for compatibility.

Withings: At CES 2017, Withings announced its Home Plus camera will work with HomeKit.