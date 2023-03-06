If you want to improve your home’s security but Ring Video Doorbell deals aren’t good enough, you should check out alternatives such as the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell. It’s good enough to challenge Ring’s video doorbells, and it’s very cheap right now at just $100 following Best Buy’s 50% discount on its original price of $200. That’s $100 in savings for a device that will protect your loved ones, so it’s a no-brainer of a purchase.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell

The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell will let you see whoever is outside your front door through a live streaming video sent to your smartphone app or a compatible smart display, with a 180-degree diagonal viewing angle that will let you look at a person from head to toe. You can choose to install the video doorbell in a wired setup or go wireless with its built-in rechargeable battery, and once it’s up and running, you can use it to speak with your visitors through its clear two-way audio system. The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell also has a built-in siren that you can set up to automatically trigger or manually through the app, night vision capabilities, and a durable design that can withstand the elements.

The Ring product often compared with the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is the Ring Video Doorbell 3, due to their similar sticker prices. As with other Arlo versus Ring comparisons, The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell offers wider compatibility as it can work with smart home devices that are powered by either Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home, compared to just Alexa for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 as Ring is an Amazon-owned company. The Arlo app also comes with the helpful feature of displaying video preview notifications on your smartphone’s lock screen.

There’s probably no better deal out there for a video doorbell right now than this offer from Best Buy for the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, which you can get for an affordable $100 after a 50% discount from Best Buy. The smart home device is already a steal at its original price of $200, so it’s an even better purchase with $100 in savings along the way. You’re going to want to hurry up though, because we’re not sure if the discount will still be online tomorrow.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations