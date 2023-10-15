 Skip to main content
The Arlo Pro 4 security camera bundle is 50% off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Arlo Pro 4 installed outside.
Arlo

A security camera system makes a great addition to the smart home, and today you can save big on one at Best Buy. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle is going for just $300 right now at Best Buy right now. This home security camera bundle includes three cameras, four rechargeable batteries, and a charging station, and it's one of the best security camera deals you'll find.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro Spotlight Camera security bundle

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is one of the more popular security cameras on the market, and has been since its release several years ago. The camera offers great security with 2K video resolution, and with a resolution this high you can zoom in up to 12x without losing detail. The camera lens is a super wide, 160-degree diagonal view, allowing you to get a broad view of what’s going on outside your home or office. Noise-cancelling audio technology will allow you to hear and speak to visits with clear, two-way audio. The Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S are good models to compare if you’re looking for several security camera options.

But the Arlo Pro 4 is also a home security camera system that can bring some modern smarts to your home. It connects easily to your home’s wifi network without the need for a hub. This allows it to send you alerts and notifications for people, vehicles, packages, and animals, allowing you to react quickly right from your smartphone’s Lock Screen. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera utilizes artificial intelligence for object detection, and to determine who ore what may be around your house. It even allows you to set a built-in siren to trigger automatically from the Arlo App should any unwanted visitors be hanging around.

You can get the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle for just $300 at Best Buy today. This is a pretty impressive sales price, as it regularly costs $600. That’s a savings of $300, and free shipping is included. Included with the bundle is three Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras, four batteries, a charging station, in addition to some other accessories.

