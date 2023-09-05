 Skip to main content
Ends tonight: Get this cupboard-sized Air Fryer for $18 today

Jennifer Allen
Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer product image.
If you’ve been uncertain about buying an air fryer for a while, your ideal chance has just appeared. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer for just $18. You’re saving $27 off the regular price of $45 making this one of the best air fryer deals we’ve seen in a long time. The catch is you’ll need to be fast as the deal ends when the day does meaning you have mere hours left to take advantage of this super sweet discount. If you’re still uncertain about buying an air fryer, read on while we tell you more about this one.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer

The Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer is a small yet useful air fryer. It has a two-quart capacity so there’s room here to prepare up to 1.7 pounds worth of food. You get 1,200W of power with no need to preheat. Instead, its high-performance circular heat technology ensures that heat is circulated quickly and evenly, giving you crispy food every time. Impressively, despite such power, it’s still very easy to clean an air fryer with a PFOA-free non-stick pan and crisping tray that are both dishwasher safe.

Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer is capable of air frying, broiling, baking, roasting, and reheating. It has an adjustable thermostat of between 175F and 400F, just like the best air fryers. It also has a 60-minute timer that automatically shuts off with an audible tone to keep your kitchen safe.

We were already impressed by the best air fryers under $100 but the Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer has gone even cheaper than that. It may be a little too small for cooking for the whole family, but if there’s just you or you cook separately from everyone else, it’s an ideal addition to your kitchen to ensure your fried chicken is as perfect as your French fries or pastries. The Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer is also a good, inexpensive introduction to air frying if you’re still not sold on the concept.

Usually priced at $45, the Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer is down to a tiny $18 right now at Best Buy. The $27 only sticks around for as long as the day does so when today ends, you’re going to miss out. No one wants to do that so hit the buy button now if you’re confident this is the air fryer for your home.

