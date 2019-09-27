Among people who already have smart devices in their homes, security cameras are near the top of the list for their next planned purchase, second only to video doorbells. Shoppers who want to set up smart security cameras inside and outside their homes just got a break. Best Buy dropped prices on highly rated indoor and outdoor smart security cameras from Arlo, Google Nest, TP-Link Kasa, SimpliSafe, and Canary.

We’ve found the best discounts on indoor and outdoor smart home security cameras from Best Buy and put them all in one place. Best Buy has deals on two Arlo camera systems and a rugged Google Nest camera. We also found three user-favorite cameras from Kasa, SimpliSafe, and Canary at lower prices than the Arlo and Nest cameras. Whether you’re buying your first security camera or building up an existing configuration, these six deals can help you save up to $150.

Arlo – Pro 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 720p Security Camera System — $100 off



The Arlo Pro smart security cameras tick off all the boxes for the most critical considerations. Totally wireless, you can install the battery-operated cameras anywhere within range of your wireless network. The four-camera Arlo Pro kit on sale includes the required Arlo Base Station which manages Wi-Fi connectivity for all Arlo installed cameras. The Arlo Pro cameras record in 720p HD resolution and activate when they detect motion or sound. Two-way audio lets you talk to visitors or intruders. The Arlo Pro system is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Wink. Another advantage with Arlo cameras is you can view recorded video clips stored in the cloud without a subscription for up to seven days.

Normally priced at $500, the four-camera Arlo Pro security camera system is discounted to $400 during this sale. If you need a mixture of indoor and outdoor cameras that are reliable and packed with the features users want most, take advantage of this awesome price.

Buy Now

Arlo – Pro 2 6-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Security Camera System — $150 off



Arlo Pro 2 cameras are a step above the Arlo Pro series. The difference is the Pro 2 has full 1080p HD resolution and includes the ability to define areas for motion and noise detection. This deal for the Arlo Pro 2 system has six cameras and an Arlo Base Station so you can cover four sides of your home and still have two cameras to place inside.

Usually $950, the Arlo Pro 2 six-camera system is just $800 for this sale. If you’re looking for a comprehensive security camera coverage with full HD resolution and the ability to fine tune detection areas for each camera, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Google – Nest Cam Outdoor 1080p Security Camera — $20 off



Recording at 1080p full HD, the weatherproof Google Nest Cam Outdoor has a 25-foot power cord for indoor or outdoor monitoring. The camera has an 8x zoom, allowing you to view details of specific areas, and it connects directly to your home Wi-FI network without a hub or base station. Two-way talk, night vision, and compatibility with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant add even more to the Nest Cam’s value.

Normally priced at $200, the Google Nest Cam Outdoor is just $180 for this sale. If you are looking for a robust wired camera with strong features, this is a good opportunity to save money.

Buy Now

SimpliSafe – SimpliCam Indoor HD Wi-Fi Security Camera — $50 off



SimpliSafe’s SimpliCam is a wired, indoor HD camera with one-way audio for recording sounds with video. The SimpliCam has a 120-degree wide-angle field of view and smart motion detection that senses the heat of humans. Cloud recording is optional, but you can live stream video with iOS and Android smartphones and Google Assistant.

Ordinarily $100, the SimpliCam price is cut in half to just $50 during this sale. If you want livestream video monitoring indoors with active alert notification, take advantage of this sale.

Buy Now

TP-Link – Kasa Cam Indoor Full HD Wi-Fi Security Camera — $10 off



The TP-Link Kasa Cam indoor wired camera captures video in 1080p full HD resolution and also includes 2-way audio so you can talk with others. This Alexa-compatible camera connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network and also can send alerts to iOS and Android devices. The Kasa Cam includes a stand with a magnetic plate for easy mounting and supports dual-band Wi-Fi for fast connectivity.

Instead of the usual $80 price, Best Buy cut the TP-Link Kasa Cam to $70 for this sale. If you want a high resolution indoor camera with two-way talk at a great price, click the buy button.

Buy Now

Canary – View Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera — $30 off



The Canary View Indoor security camera is a wired, 1080p full HD camera with two-way talk, night vision, and easy Wi-Fi network connection with no hub required. The Canary camera is compatible with Wink wireless hubs but also works with iOS and Android smartphones.

Regularly priced $80, the Canary View Wi-Fi security camera is cut to $50 during this sale. If you don’t need Alexa or Google Assistant compatibility but need a high-resolution indoor camera, snap up the View at this discounted price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations