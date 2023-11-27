 Skip to main content
Best electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals on Philips, Oral-B, and more

If you need a new toothbrush, maybe it’s time to upgrade to an electric. Cyber Monday deals are a good excuse, since you can get truly fancy toothbrushes for a steal. We’ve pulled the best options from Oral-B and Philips, from super cheap AA-battery-powered to fancy water flosser combos.

Best Oral-B electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals

Oral-B iO Series 9 Smart Toothbrush held in hand
John Velasco / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Oral-B sets a standard in oral care. Oral-B electric toothbrushes come in a wide variety of quality — from super cheap options to luxury, dentist-level machines. Take a look at the Pro line for a good balance of both functionality and price. If you’re only interested in the best of the best, the iO Series has everything you could want. The round brush gives dentist-level coverage, and the smart tech inside helps you track your brushing patterns so you know which areas you’re missing. There are seven cleaning modes so you can maximize the efficiency of your dental care.

  • Oral-B iO Series —
  • Oral-B Pro 1000 —
  • Oral-B Pro 100 CrossAction —
  • Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries —
  • Oral-B 3D —

Best Philips electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals

Philips-Sonicare ProtectiveClean-6100
Philips

Philips is the main Oral-B competitor, and it’s a close competition. If you want the best from Philips, look at the Sonicare 9000. It has all the fancy smart features you would expect from a $200 toothbrush, like pressure sensors to tell you when you’re brushing to hard and tracking apps that show you which teeth you tend to miss.

  • Philips Sonicare 4100 —
  • Philips Sonicare 9000 —
  • Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 —
  • Philips Sonicare 4100 Portable —
  • Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 —
Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Other electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals we love

We’ve pulled some other good electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals from brands that around Oral-B or Sonicare. Pretty much any electric toothbrush is a step up from a manual one, so even grabbing something under $10 will improve your oral health. For more ways to tackle plaque, check out Waterpik Cyber Monday deals.

  • Spinbrush Pro —
  • Aquasonic Black Series —
  • Generic electric toothbrush —
  • Aquasonic DUO PRO —
  • Bitvae R2 —

