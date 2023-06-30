 Skip to main content
The best smart safes of 2023

Jon Bitner
By

If you’re looking for a better way to store your valuables, consider checking out a smart safe. These interesting gadgets may not be as popular as other smart home products (such as smart locks or video doorbells), but they offer a great alternative to traditional, old-school safes.

Aside from letting you access them with a passcode or key, smart safes offer tons of futuristic features – such as fingerprint scanners, remote access via your smartphone, the ability to track when the safe was last opened, and plenty of other ways to customize its performance.

The smart safe marketplace isn’t too overwhelming in 2023, and there are only a handful worth considering. And, as you’d expect, they come from manufacturers with a reputation for producing reliable, durable, and long-lasting products.

Here’s a look at the best smart safes of 2023.

Lockly Smart Safe
Lockly Smart Safe
Jump to details
Wyze Gun Safe
Wyze Gun Safe
Jump to details
Yale Smart Safe
Yale Smart Safe
Jump to details
The Lockly Smart Safe in a drawer.

Lockly Smart Safe

Pros
  • Durable design
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Easy setup
Cons
  • Expensive

With a name like Lockly, it should come as no surprise that the company makes one of the best smart safes. Made of fortified 2.5mm alloy steel that’s corrosion resistant and fireproof, it’s just as durable as most traditional safes. But what sets it apart is its biometric fingerprint scanner, remote access via a smartphone, and a set of backup keys if you forget your password or any of the high-tech entry methods fail. The safe is big enough to hold most of your valuables (it’s ideal for jewelry, paperwork, or small objects), yet small enough to fit in most drawers. It’s the most expensive smart safe on this list, but no doubt you’re getting what you pay for.

Lockly Smart Safe
Lockly Smart Safe
The Wyze Gun Safe with a passport and other valuables.

Wyze Gun Safe

Pros
  • Great price
  • Four ways to unlock
  • Durable construction
Cons
  • Small size

While it might be called the Wyze Gun Safe, there’s nothing stopping you from storing paperwork, passports, or other valuables in this safe. All told, you’ll have 195 cubic inches of space, making it a great alternative to the expensive Lockly Smart Safe. It also offers many of the same features, including a fingerprint scanner, keypad, and backup physical key.

Wyze Gun Safe
Wyze Gun Safe
A person opening the Yale Smart Safe.

Yale Smart Safe

Pros
  • Tons of space
  • Powerful smartphone app
  • Built-in tamper alarm
Cons
  • Lacking fingerprint scanner

The Yale Smart Safe is the biggest of the trio, with nearly one cubic foot of space inside its steel walls. It doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner, but it does include a keypad, smartphone app, and traditional key. Yale designed the Smart Safe with a tamper alarm that will ring out after several incorrect entries, and you’ll benefit from an activity feed on your smartphone to show you the history of when your safe was last opened. Best of all, the Bluetooth-version of the Smart Safe plays nicely with HomeKit, while the Wi-Fi version supports both Amazon Alexa and Hey Google.

Yale Smart Safe
Yale Smart Safe

