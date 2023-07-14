 Skip to main content
Improve your brushing with this Colgate smart toothbrush for $15

Aaron Mamiit
You may not know that you want a smart toothbrush in your bathroom until you come across the Colgate Hum. The battery-powered toothbrush, originally priced at $20, is now even cheaper after a $5 discount from Monoprice that bring its price down to just $15. There’s no telling how long the offer will remain available though, so if you’re interested in this hygiene device, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction to purchase it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Colgate Hum smart toothbrush

Do you need a smart toothbrush? We discuss several pros and cons, but ultimately, the answer is a resounding yes, and even louder if you go for the Colgate Hum. It’s designed for up to 20,000 sonic vibrations per minute, which results in a humming action that does a better job at cleaning your teeth. Like some of the best electric toothbrushes, the smart toothbrush also features a timer, which reminds you to keep brushing for at least two minutes to make sure that you reach every nook and cranny in your mouth. There are also two modes, namely normal or sensitive, so that you can choose the strength of the vibrations.

The Colgate Hum smart toothbrush works with the Colgate Hum app on your smartphone, and you can connect the two devices through Bluetooth. The app will tell you the parts of your mouth that you miss on your first brush, and it will also track the frequency and duration of your individual brushing sessions. Lastly, brushing with the Colgate Hum will earn you points that you can eventually use towards purchasing replacement heads, among the other items in the app’s shop.

The Colgate Hum smart toothbrush provides a lot of benefits for your teeth’s health, all for an affordable price of just $15 following a $5 discount from Monoprice on its sticker price of $20. With this offer, you can afford to get one for each family member, but if that’s your plan, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchases because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this bargain. You need to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to get the Colgate Hum smart toothbrush for even cheaper than usual.

