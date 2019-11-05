After a long day of work, it’s nice to be able to sip on a fancy cocktail freshly prepared by your favorite bartender. It’s the kind of thing many of us do, but achieving the same results at home is no easy feat. That’s where the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig swoops in to save the day. This one-of-a-kind cocktail-making machine is something you can enjoy at home — and the creations it serves up are impressively similar to their bartender-made counterparts.

It’s essentially a Keurig machine that, instead of making coffee via disposable pods, crafts together professionally made cocktails. You have a professional bartender that can quickly whip up some of your favorite drinks, all without the hassle and mess of buying all the ingredients and then mixing them together. Pop in any of the available proprietary cocktail pods, which contain the concentrated spirits and juices, and the Drinksworks Home Bar does the rest by adding in the necessary water and carbonation. It’s just that simple! It’s been rolled out to select markets such as Missouri, Florida, California, and Pennsylvania, but the Big Apple, along with the entire state of New York, will soon be able to purchase it.

You can enjoy cocktails such as an old-fashioned, whiskey sour, margarita, Moscow mule, and even dessert drinks like a smooth white Russian. Better yet, the selection expands beyond your typical cocktails with sales going live for its New York roll out, thanks to the introduction of its new Fireside Collection. The collection features craft cocktails such as spiced punch, winter mule, pomegranate elderflower spritzer, and a ginger snap white Russian. So far, there seems to be a decent variety to satisfy just about any cocktail connoisseur.

New York residents will be able to experience the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig ahead of the holiday season because it goes on sale starting Tuesday, November 5, at the promotional price of $299 until November 24. That’s a saving of $100 from its MSRP of $399. Even better is the pricing for its Black Friday promotion: If you can wait until then and live in the states where it’s available for purchase, it’ll be dropped down to an even more attractive $199 cost running from November 25 to December 2. That’s half the cost of the MSRP, so if you’re looking to an early adopter, it’s an easy impulse buy. After that, the Drinkworks Home Bar will stay at $299 throughout the rest of the holiday season, December 3-31.

