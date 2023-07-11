 Skip to main content
Get a 12-Pack of AA rechargeable batteries for $13 for Prime Day

Noah McGraw
By
AmazonsBasics AA batteries being inserted into a game controller.

Prime Day deals provide the perfect opportunity to buy those pesky household items that you never want to spend money on. We are so close to a AA-battery-free world, but it just hasn’t happened yet. Fortunately we have a rechargeable option, so we can spend less money and throw fewer batteries into landfills. Right now you can get a 12-pack of Amazon Basic rechargeable batteries for just $13 thanks to a 46% discount on Prime Day. This deal will likely only stick around for the two official days of the sale, so if your battery drawer is running low, grab these today.

Of course, there’s not much I can tell you about batteries that you don’t already know. These Amazon Basics brand AAs have 2,000 mAh storage capacity. That’s lower than a traditional alkaline battery, but it’s enough power to last for a good three to four hours of continuous use. Then the rechargeable factor comes in. You can recharge these batteries about 1,000 times before they die out. Think about how many batteries that will save you — and how much money. Let’s do some quick napkin math. 1,000 recharges… alkaline batteries cost around one third the price of a rechargeable… factor in the difference in storage capacity… It could be as much as $300 in savings over a single battery’s lifetime. A lot less waste too.

Speaking of waste, make sure you recycle your old batteries when they finally do die. For these Amazon Basics AAs, that will likely be two years from when you first start using them. They will maintain about 80% of their initial power during that time. They come pre-charged from Amazon, but this pack does not include the charger. Make sure you pick up a while Prime Day is still going on. They even have options that plug into USB slots, so you can charge them from a computer or in the car.

Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries are a great way to save some money and reduce electronic waste. During Prime Day sales, a 12-pack of AA batteries is down to just $13 from its original $23. Grab them before Prime Day is over!

