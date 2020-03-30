Dell and Best Buy discount Dyson and Roomba vacuum cleaners

Now that staying at home is temporarily the new norm, you may find that you suddenly have so much extra time on your hands. In addition to being occupied with entertainment and creative stuff, you can also use this time to spruce up your home and do some cleaning. You don’t even have to hurt your back in the process, either. Just make sure you are armed with a vacuum that’s smart, versatile, or tough enough to help you handle each cleaning job much easier. We’ve rounded up here some of the best deals on Dyson cordless vacuums and iRobot Roomba robot vacuums happening right now on Best Buy and Dell. Score as much as $120 off.

iRobot Roomba 675 — $270, was $300

The Roomba 675 is a budget-friendly Roomba robot vacuum, but what makes it beefier than other models from the entry-level 600 series is that it can connect to the Wi-Fi. This makes it convenient for you to start cleaning or to control the robot anytime, anywhere. As long as you have access to the companion iRobot Home app, you’ll be able to set regular cleaning schedules. The robot can even be controlled hands-free and respond to voice commands when hooked up with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device.

With the Roomba 675, vacuuming starts with the dual multi-surface brushes and edge-cleaning sweeping brush loosening and lifting particles from the floor. Dirt is then picked up and trapped into the suction channel, leaving the area clean and spotless. Complete floor coverage, seamless navigation, and deep cleaning on high-traffic zones are also assured thanks to the Dirt Detect technology and a full suite of intelligent sensors built into the robot.

iRobot Roomba e5 (5150) — $300, was $350

Pet hair problems require pet-friendly solutions, and one way to deal with that is with the help of the iRobot Roomba e5. This model is ideal for households with or without pets, delivering a power-lifting suction with five times more air power than the Roomba 600 series. It also features a premium three-stage cleaning system that picks up even the tiniest specks of particles like pet hair, allergens, and dust.

With intelligent navigation sensors in place, the robot is able to go under and around objects and furniture without a sweat. This also means total area coverage, assisted by the auto-adjust cleaning head that keeps the dual multi-surface brushes in constant close contact with carpets and hard floors.

From pet hair, kitty litter, and fine powder down to the filth stuck in between tiles, the Roomba E5 can handle it all. This robot vacuum can clean for 90 minutes on a single charge, and when low on juice, will automatically return to its dock for recharge. Controlling can be done in several ways — through the button on top, the companion iRobot app, or an Alexa-enabled device.

Dyson V7 Fluffy — $300, was $350

If you want a vacuum that specifically targets hardwood floors and is versatile enough to deal with dirt from above-floor areas, then look no further than the Dyson V7 Fluffy. This model is equipped with a soft roller cleaner head with extra-soft bristles that ensure the efficient removal of dirt (fine dust and large debris alike) all while preventing scratches on wood floors. Inside are two tiers of radial cyclones that work in parallel to increase airflow and to capture more dirt.

Perfectly balanced for cleaning up top, down below, and between, this V7 Fluffy can be converted for quick cleanups, spot cleaning, and cleaning hard-to-reach spots. It also has a low-profile head to ensure thorough cleaning even under low-hanging furniture. Other convenient features include the mini motorized tool perfect for removing pet hair and ground-in dirt from car seats, furniture, and tight spaces, plus the mini soft dusting brush for gentle dusting around the home.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro — $480, was $600

Lightweight and versatile, the Dyson V10 Animal Pro makes an ideal pick for dealing with pet hair and for all-around home cleaning. This cordless vacuum boasts an upright, easy-to-push build that makes floor cleaning a breeze. It can also be transformed into a handheld, so you’ll be able to tackle dirt on areas that are off the floor. From carpets and hard floors to stairs, sofa, and car seats, this workhorse can handle it all. There are three power modes and a range of interchangeable tools available that can be swapped around for optimal performance.

At the core of this Dyson cordless vacuum is a small, light, and powerful digital motor that can produce an incredible machine suction power comparable to a full-size vacuum. This motor enables the bristles to dig deep into floors, carpets, and other surfaces to dislodge more dirt. Other components include a soft roller cleaner head that promises effective removal of fine dust and large debris from hard floors and the torque drive cleaner head that picks up dust from carpets. Particles that are as tiny as 0.3 microns are trapped efficiently into the whole-machine filtration system which also expels cleaner air.

