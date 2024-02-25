Dyson first came to fame from its very weird but interesting bladeless fan, which was a big deal at the time. Since then, the company has expanded into everything from hair dryers to vacuums, and while it may seem a bit gimmicky, a lot of Dyson’s gear is some of the best on the market. Of course, the other part is that all Dyson gear tends to be pretty expensive, and even the cheapest stuff can easily run you several hundred dollars, with the most expensive hitting or exceeding $1,000. Luckily, there’s an excellent sale at Bloomingdale’s right now that discounts a huge variety of Dyson products, with up to 32% off in some cases. Even so, if you haven’t found what you’re looking for by using the button below, be sure to check out some other great Dyson deals instead.

What you should buy in the Dyson sale from Bloomingdale

If you’re looking to grab the best cordless vacuum from Dyson, then it’s hard to beat the Dyson Detect V15, which is jam-packed with features, especially ones you might not have considered, and is . For example, it has a laser that projects from the brush head to let you see smaller debris that might not otherwise be visible, while the LED on the handle gives you information on how much debris you’ve vacuumed up. On the other hand, if you want something a bit more budget-friendly, then the Dyson V8 Absolute is a slightly older yet still powerful cordless vacuum that’s worth grabbing, especially since it’s been .

You can also grab something that made Dyson famous; it’s a crazy-looking bladeless fan. In fact, there are a couple of versions, but if you want to get something that can do both cool and hot air, then the Purifier Hot+Cool Fan is the way to go. It is a bit pricey at , but it is packed with a lot of features like a 350-degree oscillation, a nighttime feature, the ability to make the airflow go in reverse and, of course, the ability to run it both in cool and heat mode, making it great for both summer and winter.

Alternatively, if you don’t really care about the heating part, then the Purifier Humidify+Cool Fan is a solid option if you regularly have to deal with dry coughs and other respiratory issues. In fact, it’s an ideal solution that also purifies the air, with active monitoring that you can check on your phone and a pretty easy way to fill in the water when it’s done. Luckily, replacement filters aren’t too expensive, although the upfront cost might be for some, with a , although it’s certainly worth it given what it offers.

