Arlo Activity Zones are a powerful tool that make it easy to optimize your smart security camera's performance. After setting up Activity Zones, only motion within those zones will be tracked. In other words, Activity Zones allow you to crop out areas like a busy street in front of your house or your neighbor's backyard – preventing unwanted alerts to your smartphone.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Arlo smartphone app

Access to the Arlo website (optional)

But if you make a mistake, how do you delete Arlo Activity Zones? Depending on your preference, you can delete Arlo Activity Zones through the Arlo website or directly in the Arlo Secure smartphone app. Here's what you need to know about the simple process.

How to delete Arlo Activity Zones through the Arlo website

Step 1: Head over to the official Arlo website and log into your account.

Step 2: Enter the Options menu for your camera of interest (the Options menu looks like a gear icon).

Step 3: Navigate to the Video Settings tab.

Step 4: Find the Activity Zone you want to delete, then click on it.

Step 5: Select Delete Zone, then confirm your choice by selecting Delete in the pop-up box.

How to delete Arlo Activity Zones with the Arlo Secure app

Step 1: Open Arlo Secure.

Step 2: Select the Options button for the camera you want to edit. This appears as a gear icon.

Step 3: Select the Activity Zones option.

Step 4: Swipe left on the Activity Zone you want to remove to pull up a hidden menu, which gives you the option to delete the Activity Zone. Press Delete to finalize your decision.

Step 5: Your Activity Zone should now be removed from the camera.

