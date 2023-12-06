 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to delete Arlo Activity Zones

Jon Bitner
By

Arlo Activity Zones are a powerful tool that make it easy to optimize your smart security camera's performance. After setting up Activity Zones, only motion within those zones will be tracked. In other words, Activity Zones allow you to crop out areas like a busy street in front of your house or your neighbor's backyard – preventing unwanted alerts to your smartphone.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Arlo smartphone app

  • Access to the Arlo website (optional)

But if you make a mistake, how do you delete Arlo Activity Zones? Depending on your preference, you can delete Arlo Activity Zones through the Arlo website or directly in the Arlo Secure smartphone app. Here's what you need to know about the simple process.

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Gen 2 on a countertop.
Arlo

How to delete Arlo Activity Zones through the Arlo website

Step 1: Head over to the official Arlo website and log into your account.

Step 2: Enter the Options menu for your camera of interest (the Options menu looks like a gear icon).

Related

Step 3: Navigate to the Video Settings tab.

Step 4: Find the Activity Zone you want to delete, then click on it.

Step 5: Select Delete Zone, then confirm your choice by selecting Delete in the pop-up box.

The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.
Arlo

How to delete Arlo Activity Zones with the Arlo Secure app

Step 1: Open Arlo Secure.

Step 2: Select the Options button for the camera you want to edit. This appears as a gear icon.

Step 3: Select the Activity Zones option.

Step 4: Swipe left on the Activity Zone you want to remove to pull up a hidden menu, which gives you the option to delete the Activity Zone. Press Delete to finalize your decision.

Step 5: Your Activity Zone should now be removed from the camera.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
How to properly place security cameras around your home
The Wyze Cam Floodlight security camera outdoors.

Security cameras have proven to be great deterrents, forcing would-be robbers to second-guess their devious acts. Despite this, some are brazen enough to go forward, which is why you should think about proper security camera placement. A well-placed camera will have a great field of view and be located in a place that makes the camera difficult to tamper with.

Here's an in-depth look at how to properly place security cameras around your home, ensuring you have eyes on everything that matters.
Facing entrances to the home

Read more
Why is my Arlo camera offline?
The Arlo Pro 5S installed outside on a wall.

Many of the best security cameras are produced by Arlo, which includes a variety of products designed for both indoor and outdoor use. They've grown increasingly popular over the years thanks to their easy installation process, impressive resolutions, and versatile smartphone app -- allowing users to quickly get them placed on their property and working exactly as needed. However, some users have been running into an issue that puts their Arlo camera offline, essentially rendering it unusable.

If you've run into the issue, here's how to figure out why your Arlo camera is offline, along with a few tips on how to fix the problem.
Start with the basics

Read more
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Gen 1 vs. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Gen 2
The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (Gen 2) with the Privacy Shield enabled.

Arlo recently refreshed its popular Essential Indoor Camera, offering a new design, lower price, and a few other premium perks. The original Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Gen 1 was one of the best indoor cameras around -- is the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Gen 2 a worthy successor?

Here's a closer look at the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Gen 1 and Gen 2 to help you decide if you should upgrade or look elsewhere for your security needs.
Pricing and monthly fees

Read more