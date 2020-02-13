How to reset an Echo Dot

Amazon’s highly affordable Echo Dot speakers have come a long way in just a few short years. You can buy the latest iteration of one of these inexpensive gadgets for $50 (or as low as $30 if you happen to pick one up on sale). The third-generation Dot boasts impressive sound, the ability to control your smart home and set routines, a quick and easy way to buy products from Amazon and receive notifications about your deliveries, an Alexa Guard feature to send you home security alerts when you’re away, plus a slew of Alexa skills, and new features being added on a regular basis.

Amazon is now on its third generation of Echo products, and now offers an Echo for kids, too. Those who have an older model Dot may be looking to upgrade to the third version. With all of the smart displays, hubs, and other options now available in the Echo lineup, some people may want to look at a different type of Echo altogether.

If you want to swap your Dot for another product, don’t throw it away. You can donate it to charity, give it to a friend or relative, trade it in at Amazon for cash, or even sell it. But before your old Dot leaves your possession, you’ll want to factory reset your device. This guide includes info on the trade-in or sale value of your old Echo Dot, as well as information on how to factory reset and deregister your Dot to get it ready for sale or trade-in.

How to factory reset an Echo Dot

Step 1: Deregister your Echo Dot

If you’re getting rid of your Dot, the first thing you’ll need to do is deregister the device from your Alexa account. To do so, go on the Alexa app and click on Settings > Device settings > click on the specific Echo Dot you want to deregister > click Deregister.

When you deregister your Dot, this removes the device from your Amazon account, and the Dot can then be registered to a different Amazon account.

Another way to deregister

If you’d prefer using your computer to deregister your Dot, there’s a way to do that as well. First, you’ll need to launch your web browser and head on over to amazon.com. If you’re not already signed into your Amazon account, you’ll want to do that first.

Next, click on Accounts and links > scroll down to Digital content and devices > Manage content and devices. At the top of the next page, click Devices. You’ll see a gallery of all the Amazon devices that are currently registered to you.

Click the Dot you want to get rid of, scroll down, and click Deregister. There’s also an option here for erasing your audio recordings from the Echo Dot.

Step 2: Reset your Echo Dot

If you have a first-generation Echo Dot, you need a paper clip or a pin. Use the paper clip to press and hold the reset button (located at the base of the device) until the device turns off and on again. The light ring should turn orange, and the device will then enter setup mode. Once you complete this process, your first-generation Dot is reset.

If you have a second-generation Echo Dot, you’ll need to press and hold the Microphone off and Volume down buttons at the same time for about 20 seconds. The light ring should turn orange, and the device will then enter setup mode.

If you have a third-generation Echo Dot, the process is simple. You just need to press and hold the action button for about 25 to 30 seconds. The light ring should then turn orange, and this means the device has entered setup mode.

Trading in your old Echo Dot

Amazon’s trade-in store accepts some Echo devices. You can get up to $5 for an Echo Dot third-gen or an Echo Dot kids edition, plus Amazon offers a bonus 25% off any new “qualifying” Echo device.

Selling your old Echo Dot

Maybe you received a few too many Echo Dots during the holidays, and you have an extra one lying around? Or, maybe you’ve decided you want to switch over to Google Home? If you want to just get rid of your device altogether, there are a few places where you can sell your old Echo Dot online. Sites where you can buy and sell tech, like Swappa, are a good option, as well as auction sites like eBay, or yard sale sites and apps like Letgo. On Swappa, a third-generation Dot typically sells for somewhere in the $24 to $28 range.

If selling or trading in your old Dot doesn’t suit you, you can also donate your device to a store like Goodwill. You may be able to use the fair market value of the device as a tax write-off, which can be beneficial during tax season.

