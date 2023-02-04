 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to reset your HomePod mini

Jon Bitner
By

The new HomePod might be stealing the spotlight lately, but the HomePod mini is still one of the best smart speakers of 2023. Offering an affordable price and tons of premium features, the tiny gadget is a perfect HomeKit hub. But if you’ve been running into trouble with the device, it might be worth your while to try and reset your HomePod mini. It’s also a good idea to reset your HomePod mini before selling it – this way, you can be sure none of your information is still stored on the device.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

Thankfully, there are several ways to perform this task (and they’re all very straightforward). Here’s how to reset your HomePod mini.

best siri commands apple home app

Reset your HomePod mini with your iPhone

After signing into the Home app with the Apple ID used to set up your HomePod, you can reset your HomePod mini directly from your iPhone or iPad.

Step 1: In the Home app, find the HomePod mini tile.

Step 2: Press and hold your finger on the tile.

Related

Step 3: Scroll down through the menu, then click on the Reset HomePod option.

Reset HomePod mini directly

Don’t want to use your iPhone to reset your HomePod mini? If you unplug your HomePod mini, wait 10 seconds, then plug it back in, you can reset it by holding your finger on the touchpad. After a few seconds of holding your finger on top of the device, you’ll see a white light (then a red light), then an alert that your HomePod mini is about to reset. Keep your finger on the touchpad until you hear three beeps.

Restore your HomePod mini with a computer

If neither method above is working, you can connect your HomePod mini to a Mac or PC to restore it. After plugging it into your computer with a USB-C cable, open iTunes and select your HomePod mini. Next, select the button that says Restore HomePod mini. Not only will this reset your device, but it will also update its software.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to reset the Wyze Thermostat
Wyze Smart thermostat installed on wall being adjusted.
Best Amazon Alexa accessories: lights, plugs, thermostats, cameras, and more
Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker on a table.
How to set a timer on Amazon Smart Plugs
Amazon Smart Plug.
The best Google Assistant-compatible devices
The Google Nest Hub Smart Display on a nightstand.
Are smart security cameras worth installing?
Arlo camera installed outside.
The best smart lamps of 2023
Philips hue white ambiance lamp installed on coffee table.
The best smart padlocks for 2023
Megafeis Fingerprint Padlock on gate latch.
The best smart displays for 2023
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
The best home security cameras for 2023
The best smart locks for 2023
Lockly Vision Smart lock installed on door next to phone showing camera view.
The best surge protectors for 2023
Anker 12-outlet surge protector sitting on the ground.
The best smart light switches for 2023
A person using a smart light switch.
Should you mount your TV above a fireplace?
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946