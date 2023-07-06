 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Is a Roku Smart Home Subscription worth it?

Jon Bitner
By

Roku has started branching out into the smart home market, offering a variety of cameras, sensors, and other gadgets to help keep your home safe. The products are usable without a subscription, but opting for one of two Roku Smart Home Subscriptions will get you a few premium security features.

However, not every home needs to sign up for the plan, and the free plans might be more than adequate for most households. Here’s a closer look at the Roku Smart Home Subscriptions to see if you should sign up.

Recommended Videos

What is the Roku Smart Home Subscription?

The Roku Home Monitoring System SE starter pack.
Roku

The Roku Smart Home Subscription unlocks every feature available on your smart home device. Two paid subscriptions are available — the Roku Camera Subscription and the Pro Monitoring Subscription. Both are budget-conscious yet still serve up tons of useful features. Here’s a closer look.

Related

Roku Camera Subscription

A Roku Camera Subscription costs $4 per month or $40 per year. If you want to activate the service on multiple cameras, that jumps to $10 per month or $100 per year. All cameras (with or without a plan) benefit from live streaming, motion alerts, sound alerts, and smoke and CO alarm detection, but springing for a subscription will get you the following:

  • Cloud recording for video clips
  • Person detection
  • Package detection
  • Vehicle detection
  • Pet detection
  • Event filtering
  • No delay between events

Keep in mind that this plan is designed specifically for cameras. If you have additional gear, you’ll need to look at the Pro Monitoring Subscription.

Pro Monitoring Subscription

A Pro Monitoring Subscription costs $10 per month or $100 per year. All Roku home security stems offer push notifications, the ability to remotely arm or disarm the system, and 14 days of storage for triggered events. If you opt for the paid Pro Monitoring plan, you’ll also get the following:

  • Possible home insurance discount
  • 24/7 professional home monitoring
  • One-tap emergency dispatch
  • Live U.S. agents
  • No long-term contracts

Is a Roku Smart Home Subscription worth it?

Both the Roku Camera Subscription and Pro Monitoring Subscription are more than worth the investment. The Camera Subscription is competitively priced, making it a solid alternative to Ring or Arlo.

The Pro Monitoring Subscription, meanwhile, is a perfect option for homeowners looking for an affordable security plan. Its big selling point is 24/7 professional monitoring — which is a feature that often carries much higher monthly fees. It’s unfortunate that you’ll only get access to triggered events for 14 days (many plans offer much longer video histories), but that’s a minor knock on an otherwise well-priced service.

If you’re in the market for a reliable, affordable, home security system, be sure to give Roku a closer look. The starter kit is perfect for small houses and condos, and you have the option to expand your coverage and add additional hardware if needed.

You’ll also want to look at our roundup of the best home security systems of 2023, which gives you a handful of other options to consider — including products from Ring, Honeywell, SimpliSafe, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The best video doorbells for 2023
A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.

Ring, Arlo, Nest, and Wyze are making the best video doorbells of 2023. Whether you’re shopping on a budget, don’t want to deal with wired connections, or need something high-end to guard your front door, it’s easy to find the perfect video doorbell for your needs.

It’s hard to go wrong with any products from the manufacturers listed above, as they’re all churning out high-quality devices that work exactly as advertised. But if you’re hoping to find the perfect fit for your smart home, here’s a closer look at the best video doorbells available today.

Read more
Are smart thermostats worth it? Pros and cons of connected thermostats
A Nest Learning Thermostat installed on a wall corner next to the kitchen.

The advantages of smart thermostats are very apparent -- not only do they look good and give you remote access through a smartphone, but they can save money on your energy bills. But are there any disadvantages to the popular smart home product? And will any old smart thermostat do, or should you spring for an expensive model?

Let’s dig into all the pros and cons of smart thermostats to help you decide if one is right for your home.
Pro: Smart thermostats save you money

Read more
SimpliSafe now offers live home monitoring with new Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera
The SimpliSafe Smart Alarm Indoor Camera.

SimpliSafe is already one of the best options when shopping for home security solutions, and it’s looking to become even more enticing with the launch of the new Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. Coinciding with the latest product is a new service -- 24/7 Live Guard Protection -- which allows agents to access a live feed of your property for enhanced response times.

The 24/7 Live Guard Protection service is only available on the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. Previously, SimpliSafe agents could only review recorded footage after an alarm was triggered. Now, the team can monitor a live stream through the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera for improved response times. They can even interact with the intruder thanks to two-way audio, informing them that the police are on the way and that they’re being recorded.

Read more