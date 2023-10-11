 Skip to main content
This super small Keurig coffee maker is only $50 for Prime Day

John Alexander
Keurig coffee maker K-Mini on a kitchen counter with lemon-colored cup and bowls.
Keurig

If you like to drink coffee in the morning, every morning, you’re not alone. At least when it comes to enjoying coffee. But if you are alone, like in your apartment, or as the sole coffee loving individual of your household, we want you to consider grabbing this single serve coffee machine while it is on a massive sale for October shopping holiday events. It’s the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. This deal highlights the Dusty Rose color of the coffee maker, which is the cheapest we’re finding the machine for at $50. That represents a savings of $59 off of the usual price of $109. However, if the pink makes you squeamish, the is also on sale, albeit at a price point a few dollars higher.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini Plus

Today, most coffee makers have a sort of sprawled out appearance. Cubic and large, they’re not overly conscious of how much space they take up, their demanding morning presence making other appliances worry if their size will eliminate them from the countertop. As we were searching through Keurig deals, however, the Keurig K-Mini Plus struck our eyes’ as something different. It’s a dainty machine that’s less than 5-inches wide, perfect for being tucked in the corner or used as a bookend on your bookshelf. It’s cute and tiny, especially in the pink dusty rose coloration we’re highlighting today.

The Keurig K-Mini Plus works with K-Cup pods from 6 to 12 ounces, including those designated for tea, cocoa, and iced beverages. Tucked away in the small machine is a small storage container to hold up to nine pods, so you can squirrel away your favorites from the family’s stash. The Keurig K-Mini Plus fits mugs up to seven inches tall.

To grab your Keurig K-Mini Plus for only $50 (again, that’s $59 down from the usual $109 price point) just tap the button below. Then, if the mention of “iced coffee” peaked your interest in more than a mild way, why not check out the countertop ice maker deals we’ve (somehow) found in abundance lately through the various October deals going on around the net.

