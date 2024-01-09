 Skip to main content
This Oral-B electric toothbrush is discounted from $220 to $100

Albert Bassili
Oral-B iO Series 5 with accessories
Dental hygiene is very important, but we can understand that sometimes folks can lose motivation to do it, especially with manual brushing, which can take a lot of time and effort. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent electric toothbrushes available right now, and there have even been a few studies that show they do a better job compared to manual brushing. Probably one of the better ones is the Oral-B iO Series 5, a mid-to-high-end electric toothbrush with a ton of features, although it is a bit expensive at MSRP. Luckily, this deal from Amazon will knock it down to $100 from $220, which is a huge $120 discount and worth grabbing if you want to take better care of your teeth and gums.

Why you should buy the Oral-B iO Series 5

If you have sensitive gums, then you’ll love the intelligent pressure system on the Series 5 since it tells you whether you’re pressing a lot or not enough so that you’re always at the ideal pressure for cleaning. It also has five modes for you to pick and tweak what you want from it: daily cleaning, intense cleaning, sensitive, super sensitive, and whitening. That gives you a lot of versatility based on your gum and tooth health and what you’re aiming to do when brushing your teeth.

Of course, the Series 5 is also a lot smarter than that since it keeps track of where you brush your teeth and can tell you if you’ve missed a spot with the accompanying app, which is pretty interesting. It also has a timer so you know how long to brush each quadrant of your teeth to make sure you get the recommended 2 minutes of brushing. Also, the Series 5 comes with its own travel and charging case, which is excellent if you tend to travel quite a lot and want to maintain proper dental hygiene.

Overall, the Oral-B iO Series 5 is an excellent mid-to-high-end electric toothbrush that is going for a budget price with the deal from Amazon, so be sure to pick it up if you like what you see. Otherwise, check out some other excellent electric toothbrush deals.

