Digital Trends
Home > Smart Home > RCA enters the smart home space with a new smart…

RCA enters the smart home space with a new smart camera and doorbell camera

By
Is this why FCC chairman Ajit Pai canceled his CES appearance?
Roborace self-driving race car gets an upgrade, but when will it actually race?
The Dell XPS 13 just became the most anticipated laptop of CES 2018
Dell’s new XPS 13 is made from the same material as your running jacket
Lenovo's updated ThinkPads include T480s with Nvidia MX150, affordable X-Series
Touchless computing, wireless power, and more trends that will define CES 2018
Powermat's Charging Spot 4.0 is compatible with more devices, easier to install
The orb is here: Popular smart home hub Homey is coming to the U.S.
Amazon's Alexa assistant looks to smarten up select 2018 Hisense TVs
ConnectSense's Smart In-Wall Outlet smartens up your dumb appliances
Stop handing out your keys to strangers -- use the Danapad from Danalock instead
Details remain scarce as Chinese EV startup Byton teases new electric SUV
Netgear's Outdoor Satellite expands your Orbi wireless network to the pool
Samsung’s CJ791 declutters the desktop with a QLED display packing Thunderbolt 3
Nissan's Brain-to-Vehicle tech lets you control your car with your thoughts

With nine decades of history under its belt, RCA is certainly a familiar name to customers across the United States. But while we may expect radios, televisions, and other entertainment devices to come from the brand, we’ve yet to see a smart home device. But that all changes today. RCA has now announced its first foray into the smart home monitoring space by way of a new Wi-Fi Camera System and Wi-Fi Doorbell Camera.

RCA Doorbell Camera

RCA Doorbell Camera

RCA’s Wi-Fi Doorbell Camera connects to a secure wireless network, and thereby allow users to see and speak with folks at their front door using the companion RCA Security app. Users can customize the field of motion within the app to reduce the number of false alarms, because nothing’s more frustrating than getting tons and tons of useless push notifications. Thanks to the two-way talk feature, you can communicate with visitors via built-in speakers and a microphone as though you were answering the door in person. And if you’re not at home, you can record each and every visit to your door, and replay events using the timeline in the app.

The Doorbell Camera records up to 700 20-second videos for free by way of the included SD Micro card, and you can add your own memory cards with storage space of up to 128GB. The doorbell also features a 180-degree field of view, 1080 HD video, and promises to withstand weather between temperatures of minus 22 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

RCA Wifi Camera

RCA Wifi Camera

Then, there’s the RCA Wi-Fi HD Security Camera System, which boasts a 720p, USB-powered pan/tilt/zoom camera that can be controlled from anywhere via the RCA Wi-Fi camera app. All content (pictures and videos alike) is sent to the device through the app without any cloud storage fees to speak of. And if you want multiple family members or friends to be able to keep an eye on your home using the security camera, you can give multiple users viewing permissions via a password-protected sharing feature in the app. Like the doorbell, you can add an optional memory card for even more storage, and thanks to the security system’s night vision, you’ll be able to monitor goings-on at all hours of the day.

Both the RCA Doorbell and Camera System can be purchased beginning today from the RCA website and from a number of other online and brick and mortar retailers. The RCA Doorbell will set you back $150, while the Camera System costs $100.

Related Topics: ces2018, doorbell camera, RCA, smart camera, Smart Home
Don't Miss

Touchless computing, wireless power, and more trends that will define CES 2018