Ring Video Doorbell 4 just got an unprecedented price cut

We often see discounts on many of Ring’s previous smart doorbell models, several of which place amongst the best video doorbells. But less often do we find a deal on Ring’s newest model, the Ring Video Doorbell 4. That’s exactly what Best Buy has in store today, as you can catch a massive $60 savings on the popular piece of smart home tech. Its price has been dropped from $220 all the way down to just $160, and it even comes with four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell 4

A couple of the things that have been improved upon with the Ring Video Doorbell 4 over the Ring Video Doorbell 3 are video quality and video features. The Video Doorbell 4 has 1080p Full HD resolution, and it also includes night vision with sharp contrast, which lets you monitor what’s going on outside your home day and night. A pre-roll function is also part of the package, which features a 4-second color video preview of motion events before they trigger an alert. Audio announcements come by way of Alexa, and trigger when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensors on the Ring Video Doorbell 4. You can even talk to visitors via the Ring app on your smartphone.

When it comes to getting set up with the Ring Video Doorbell 4, it mounts easily with included installation tools and screws. It will need to connect to your WiFi network to synchronize with your smartphone or tablet, which is a simple process with no fuss. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is powered by a removable, rechargeable battery pack, but you can also connect it to existing doorbell wires for constant power. Ring has quite a few video doorbell models available in their lineup, and you can further explore which is best for your with our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide.

If you feel the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is the right doorbell for you, you’re going to want to capitalize on this $60 savings at Best Buy. Discounts on this newest Ring doorbell model don’t come around often, and while it regularly costs $220, right now you can get it for just $160.

