Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ring Video Doorbell 4 just got an unprecedented price cut

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

We often see discounts on many of Ring’s previous smart doorbell models, several of which place amongst the best video doorbells. But less often do we find a deal on Ring’s newest model, the Ring Video Doorbell 4. That’s exactly what Best Buy has in store today, as you can catch a massive $60 savings on the popular piece of smart home tech. Its price has been dropped from $220 all the way down to just $160, and it even comes with four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell 4

A couple of the things that have been improved upon with the Ring Video Doorbell 4 over the Ring Video Doorbell 3 are video quality and video features. The Video Doorbell 4 has 1080p Full HD resolution, and it also includes night vision with sharp contrast, which lets you monitor what’s going on outside your home day and night. A pre-roll function is also part of the package, which features a 4-second color video preview of motion events before they trigger an alert. Audio announcements come by way of Alexa, and trigger when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensors on the Ring Video Doorbell 4. You can even talk to visitors via the Ring app on your smartphone.

When it comes to getting set up with the Ring Video Doorbell 4, it mounts easily with included installation tools and screws. It will need to connect to your WiFi network to synchronize with your smartphone or tablet, which is a simple process with no fuss. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is powered by a removable, rechargeable battery pack, but you can also connect it to existing doorbell wires for constant power. Ring has quite a few video doorbell models available in their lineup, and you can further explore which is best for your with our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide.

If you feel the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is the right doorbell for you, you’re going to want to capitalize on this $60 savings at Best Buy. Discounts on this newest Ring doorbell model don’t come around often, and while it regularly costs $220, right now you can get it for just $160.

Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a massive price cut
Samsung Smart Refrigerator placed within a kitchen environment.

Get one of the best refrigerator deals today when you buy directly from Samsung. Right now, it's possible to buy the Samsung 27.3-cubic-foot Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub technology for $1,699. That's a saving of $467 off the usual $2,166 price. It's an ideal time to upgrade to a refrigerator that works better for you and your family, so let's take a look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Originating from one of the best refrigerator brands, you're instantly onto a good thing buying this smart refrigerator from Samsung. It's a great size for a family refrigerator with a redesigned interior to ensure that it can fit 10% more groceries than before. It has a modern look with a minimalist exterior, as well as its signature flat-door design and recessed handles that blend effortlessly into your kitchen. There's also multi-vent technology to keep every item evenly cooled, while an in-door ice maker proves useful for anyone who loves ice in their drink. It doesn't take up excess room either as you can always choose to remove the ice bucket if you don't plan on using it often.

Get a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot for $40 today (save $65)
Two people saying hi with a Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

Today is the second and final day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, the second mega sales event of the year following the traditional Prime Day in July. We're calling it Prime Day October 2022 and it's certainly replete with compelling Prime Day deals. One of the most outrageously appealing deals today is an Amazon smart home bundle that includes the Ring Video Doorbell (wired) and Echo Dot (Gen 3) for a just $40 a of $65 from the normal combined $105 price.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell  and Echo Dot (Gen 3)
Ring, which is an Amazon-owned brand, isn't the only video doorbell company but it's the most well-known. There are other compelling Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals, but when you can pick up a Ring doorbell with an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $40, it could be hard to justify spending more on fancier models. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired includes all the features most people seek, including 1080p HD video with night vision, two-way talk, and motion detection to alert you to visitors before they ring your bell (or if they don't). Everything you need to install the Ring Video Doorbell Wired including tools comes in the package. Note that even though this Ring model connects to existing home doorbell wiring, it won't ring an existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to buy a Ring chime if you want a traditional doorbell ring. Otherwise, you can set the Ring software to send alerts to your smartphone or to an Alexa device such as the bundled Echo Dot Gen 3 smart speaker. if you want to view previously recorded videos, the Ring Protect Plan, sold separately, stores your recordings for up to 180 days.

This Ring Doorbell is $40 in the Prime Early Access Sale
A Ring Video Doorbell Wired set up next to a front door.

If you skipped buying a Ring Doorbell on Prime Day, Amazon is giving you a second chance. During this week's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can grab the popular smart home device for only $40, a $25 discount off its usual $65 price tag. It's a great way to keep your home safe on a budget.

Why you should buy this Ring Doorbell
If you've been reading up on our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide and you've moved onto the best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals, you may be increasingly tempted by a Ring Video Doorbell Wired. That's because they're tremendous value for money. Provided that you already have existing doorbell wiring set up (and it's fairly likely you do), it takes minutes to set up with specific tools included to complete the job. From there, you can use this 1080p HD wired video doorbell with the ability to talk and listen to anyone who's calling at your home. Wondering how Ring Video Doorbells work? Basically, it's all neatly paired up with your smartphone and can be paired with your Alexa device, so you can answer anyone calling from anywhere in the world.

