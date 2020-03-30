The world outside can change drastically every few weeks, but one thing that’s constant is the fact that keeping our homes safe is — and should always be — one of our top priorities. As our houses continue to evolve with a wide variety of smart home devices, so should our home security systems. After all, if you’re going to be investing in a home, you can’t cop out on its protection. That’s why we’ve rounded up a couple of excellent home security camera deals to keep your home safe 24/7, even when you’re not around. With these Ring video doorbell deals on Newegg and Best Buy, you can guarantee that not only will be investing in your home’s future, but you’ll also be investing in your neighborhood as well for as low as $75.

Ring Video Doorbell — $75, was $120

While all three of the products on our list share relatively similar features, if you don’t want to spend any more than for the bare essentials and are satisfied with just a basic home security setup, then the classic Ring Video Doorbell should be your go-to. You can easily connect it to your current doorbell’s wiring if you have one; otherwise, you can still use the Ring Video Doorbell on its own. It just won’t have a dedicated power source and will need to rely on its battery alone. This isn’t an issue, however. The Ring Video’s Doorbell can last up to six months nonstop, so you won’t have to worry about any charging downtime for a while.

Once it’s set up, you’re pretty much good to go. It records videos in 720p, but this is still somewhat blurry. With this, if anyone approaches your home’s front door, whether it be day or night with the built-in infrared LEDs to help see in the dark, you’ve got 24/7 coverage of anything that moves too close to the motion sensors. If you have the Ring application on your Apple or Android smartphone, you can view the feed at any time from anywhere you want through a Wi-Fi connection. This way, you have remote coverage even when you’re out of the house or out of commission. So, if you have any unwanted guests, you have both their face and their voice recorded. Plus, you have the option to talk to them if you want through Alexa.

You can also opt to go for a Ring Protect Plan for $3 per camera. This allows you to view recorded videos at a later time for up to two months. If you want to dip your toes in smart home security, you can’t go wrong with the Ring Video Doorbell. You can find it on Newegg where it’s currently on sale for just $75 or $45 off its retail price.

Ring Peephole Cam — $95, was $200

Now, if you want something a little more robust and are willing to shell out $20 extra for one of the better front door security cameras on the market, the Ring Peephole Cam is what you’re looking for. Just like the Video Doorbell, the Peephole Cam doesn’t require any heavy-duty setup and can be installed in less than a minute. And unlike the Ring Video Doorbell, this replaces your door’s primitive peephole instead of your doorbell. Another difference the Peephole Cam has with the Video Doorbell is that while the latter can be hardwired or battery-powered, the former is completely reliant on battery power, making it dependent on constant charging. Its battery life is also half that of the Video Doorbell with only two to three months at most, meaning that you need to periodically charge it every so often to avoid unknowingly cutting yourself off from any guests.

The camera is upgraded from the Video Doorbell’s 720p to 1080p, making recorded videos clearer and significantly more distinct and accurate when viewing them live or prerecorded. Its motion sensors aren’t too advanced, however, but you can fully adjust and customize what your camera is triggered by to minimize any potential bogies and to focus on what really matters. You can also connect it to your phone to view live footage, day or night, and speak to any visitors through Alexa.

Lastly, there’s one thing that the Ring Peephole Cam has that the other two don’t — knock detection. It will automatically ping you if someone’s at the door if they activate its impact sensors or any of its other detectors, so that even if you aren’t paying attention, you’ll always be notified if there’s someone outside. It’s currently on sale on Newegg for just $95, but don’t wait too long because the 53% discount from its retail price of $200 ends in less than a day.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $170, was $200

If you want the best deal our list has to offer for home security, then what you need is the Ring Video Doorbell’s younger and more powerful brother — the Ring Video Doorbell 2. It upgrades its predecessor’s 720p camera with a far better 1080p camera that provides more detailed footage with a huge leap in image quality. If you want to get the most out of your live camera view or recorded videos, especially if you’re opting to go for the Ring Protect Plan, then this is a must-buy. It’s just as simple to install as the other two options on our list, so you don’t have to take out any tools unless you need to drill into your wall.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 also improves everything else the original Video Doorbell had. With new and advanced motion detection, this can catch even the faintest of stray hairs that fall out of place. It’s also improved on its night vision infrared LEDs, so that even when you can’t see a thing outside, your doorbell will. Unfortunately, although this is one of the most effective security options by Ring, it has its weak points. One of these is that unlike the Peephole Cam that offers live footage by default even when on battery power, the Video Doorbell 2 needs to be wired to access this feature because battery power alone won’t be able to handle it. However, if you already have a previous doorbell’s wiring ready or just don’t mind not having live footage, then you have nothing to worry about.

Just like with the other Ring products, this is also compatible with Alexa for maximum convenience wherever you are as long as you have the Ring application installed on your mobile device. Additionally, you also get access to Ring Neighborhoods. With this, you get live updates on any criminal activity recorded by your neighbors, so you can keep yourself protected even when there’s no one at the door. If you’re good with spending nearly double what the previous two options ask for — to get double the effective protection, of course — then you can check out the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on Best Buy where it’s on sale for just $170.

