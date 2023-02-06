Shoppers who are on the hunt for security camera deals should look no further than Best Buy’s ongoing price cuts for Ring products. Whether you need a video doorbell or a security camera for indoors or outdoors, there’s definitely something for you from the retailer’s offerings. We’ve rounded up the best bargains from Best Buy’s Ring sale to help you decide on your purchase, but it’s highly recommended that you act fast because we’re not sure how much time is left on these discounts.

Ring Indoor Cam — $50, was $60

The Ring Indoor Cam may be tiny, but it definitely gets the job done in providing you with peace of mind while you’re away from home. Once the security camera is set up, you’ll be able to take a look through it in real-time on your smartphone or tablet with 1080p HD video. You can also use your mobile device to hear and speak to people through the Ring Indoor Cam, and you can set it up to send you notifications whenever it detects motion. The security camera’s privacy features include customizable privacy zones, so you’ll only see what’s relevant to you. The device’s compact form gives you the option to install it anywhere around your home, including spaces where it won’t be easily spotted.

Ring Video Doorbell — $70, was $100

The Ring Video Doorbell adds a security camera to your home’s doorbell, so that you can see, hear, and speak with people outside your door from anywhere. The camera takes 1080p HD video to give you a good look at your visitors from your smartphone or tablet, on which you’ll also receive real-time notifications whenever someone presses on the Ring Video Doorbell. You have the option of customizing your motion zone settings to focus on important areas, and with infrared night vision, you’ll see what’s going on even when it’s dark. The Ring Video Doorbell works with smart home devices powered by Amazon’s Alexa to send you notifications, and it runs on a built-in rechargeable battery so there’s no need to deal with wires during installation.

Ring Floodlight Cam Plus — $150, was $200

The Ring Floodlight Cam Plus is the cheaper version of the Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, according to our Ring security camera buying guide, as the heavy-duty outdoor camera drops features such as HDR recording and dual-band connectivity options. However, the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus will still prove to be a valuable security camera, as it still offers two-way talk function, advanced motion detection technology with customizable monitoring zones, and two 2,000-watt LED lights. The security camera takes videos in Full HD quality, and it also comes with color night vision so nothing or nobody can hide in the dark. The Ring Floodlight Cam Plus is also equipped with a 105-decibel siren, in case you need to scare away intruders and to alert your neighbors of suspicious activity.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 — $170, was $220

With the Ring Video Doorbell 4, you have the option of installing it with a wired set-up, or as a wireless security camera that runs on a rechargeable battery with improved longevity compared to its predecessor. Either way, you’ll be adding an extra layer of protection to your home, as in addition to 1080p HD video and two-way talk to communicate with visitors, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 also offers night vision, advanced motion detection with customizable zone settings, and enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi. The security device also comes with the Pre-Roll feature, which will let you see up to four seconds of video before something or someone triggers a motion event.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 — $180, was $260

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 comes with all the features that you would expect from Ring’s video doorbells, but it simply does them better. It offers 1536p HD head-to-toe video, HD two-way talk, customizable motion zone settings, and compatibility with iOS and Android devices. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 also uses radar to enable 3D motion detection at up to 30 feet away, so you’ll be able to understand the distance between your front door and an object or person. The video doorbell can also provide you with a Bird’s Eye View of motion events, with an aerial look that will let you track the movement of visitors. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 also offers built-in Alexa Greetings, which will be helpful in providing delivery instructions and recording video messages.

Ring Spotlight Cam (2-Pack) — $220, was $340

The Ring Spotlight Cam is the best outdoor security camera in our list of the best home security cameras, and this two-pack will provide you with double the coverage so that there will be no corner left unguarded outside your house. The security camera can stream live HD video and audio, and you can use the Ring app to talk to anyone that it detects. The app is also where you’ll be able to control the spotlights installed on the Ring Spotlight Cam, as well as the 110-decibel alarm when you feel that there’s a need to attract attention. The Ring Spotlight Cam is very easy to install — you just have to select a spot where you want it — and it comes with a quick-release rechargeable battery pack.

