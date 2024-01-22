 Skip to main content
Samsung’s smart refrigerators are heavily discounted today

Could your fridge need an upgrade? Well, now is the perfect time to do it — smart style. Today, Samsung smart refrigerators are majorly discounted, so if you were on the fence about swapping out your current fridge for something smart, consider this a sign.

With all of these options, you are sure to find the right style and fit for your home to elevate your kitchen. In addition to the different sizes you can customize colors, fits, and additional features.

Why You Should Shop the Samsung Smart Refrigerator Sale

Discounts like this are ones you can’t miss, you can even get some high-tech options for almost half off the original price tag. Styles that you can save big on include this , it was originally $4,200 but you can get it now for just $3,000 and save $1,200.

You can choose your own features, like adding the Family Hub which allows you to see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, check who’s at the front door, and much more. The Beverage Center, giving you quick access to cool, refreshing, filtered water and the Auto Fill Water Pitcher lets you take your pick from an internal dispenser or a built-in pitcher that automatically refills, with the option to infuse with a flavor.

Also customize even further by picking the right depth for your kitchen from full depth to counter depth. If four doors is too many, try the which has all the same features with one less door.

Love the Family Hub option, but looking for a two-door option? The  is the one for you. Other features include an in-door ice maker, adjustable top shelf, gallon door bins, and the ability to connect your appliances and smart devices with the built-in SmartThings Hub. All of this for just $1,800 (originally $2,332).

Need more room? How about the for $2,600 compared to the $3,600 price tag. It features a modern design, a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish, and an external filtered water dispenser and ice maker.

Don’t let these deals pass you by. Kick your kitchen up a notch with a Samsung smart fridge, and save big on your upgrade when you shop this sale and these incredible deals.

