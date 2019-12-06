The best Disney+ tips and tricks

Disney+ has taken the world by storm, reporting millions of subscribers in just its first week, with millions more to follow. Despite technical difficulties and a rather pedestrian interface at launch, the promise of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic titles, as well as new originals like The Mandalorian, all have users flocking to the service. And there’s plenty more on the horizon.

If you’ve already signed up for Disney+, you’re probably having fun discovering old classics and new favorites. But if you’re looking to get the most out of the service, here are some helpful tips and tricks. For a more comprehensive list on how to do anything from reset your password to troubleshooting, see Disney+’s support site here.

How to get Disney+ free

Anybody can get seven free days of Disney+ simply by signing up. After that, you’ll be charged $7/month or, if you bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu, you’ll get all three for $13/month.

However, the following Verizon customers can get Disney+ for the first year absolutely free:

Verizon Wireless Customers on Unlimited plans and 5G Home Internet Customers .

and . New Fios Home Internet customers.

To find out how to get this offer and to see if you are eligible, sign up on the Disney+ offer page at the Verizon website.

If you just realized that you are, in fact, eligible for a year of free Disney+, Disney+’s support website can help you redeem.

How to cancel your subscription

If you signed up for the free trial but don’t want to continue with the subscription, you can cancel before getting charged. Figuring out how to cancel your Disney+ subscription depends on how you signed up.

If you signed up via web:

Sign in to your account at disneyplus.com.

Click on your profile Character.

Click Account.

Click Billing Details.

Click Cancel Subscription.

If you signed up via mobile:

Add or remove profiles

Disney+ allows you to create up to ten user profiles. With so much content from so many disparate universes, the option for everyone to have their own profile is extremely convenient. However, only four streams may be viewed concurrently so if you’re sharing your account password, make sure you’re doing so selectively.

To add a profile, you must first log in to the Disney+ app. Then follow these instructions:

From the homepage of your primary profile, tap or click your Character in the top right corner. Tap or click the Switch Profile icon (the one that looks like a rudimentary person with an arrow below it pointing right). Tap or click Add Profile. Fill out the new profile information. Tap or click Save and Close.

To remove a profile:

From the homepage of your primary profile, tap or click your Character in the top right corner. Select Parental Controls from the drop-down menu. Select the Profile you want to delete. Tap or click Delete Profile to confirm.

How to create a watchlist

Every profile on a Disney+ account can create its own watchlist. That way, you can easily create a list of shows or movies that you’d like to see but don’t have the time to watch right away.

To add a title to your watchlist, simply click the title you’re interested in. The title’s information will open up, and you’ll have the option to Play, Save, or Download. Just click Save. Your watchlist can hold as many titles as you’d like.

How to download content

Disney+ also offers unlimited mobile downloads for offline viewing. There are no limitations on how many times you can watch a downloaded title, either, provided that you access Disney+ at least once every thirty days. (If not, downloaded content will be deleted from your account.)

You may download content to up to ten phones or tablets, although the number of titles stored at once depends on how much storage space is available on the device.

To download, follow the previous process of adding titles to your watchlist, except click Download instead.

You can delete any of your downloads by following these steps:

From the home screen, go to Downloads in the bottom right corner of your screen. Tap or click Edit. Select the item you wish to remove. Next to each tile, you’ll see a blank box. Tap the box, then tap or click Trash Can at the bottom right of your screen to remove the item from your downloads.

We’ll be adding more tips as the service rolls out new features, so check back with us often. Until then, happy streaming!

