How to get the Disney+ bundle with Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV

The Disney+ Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ is an interesting proposition, but there’s one huge catch: The Hulu membership included is the standard-issue version, which is riddled with commercials. However, there’s a workaround that will see either ad-free Hulu added to the package. Rather have Hulu + Live TV? You can follow these steps to throw that into the mix instead.

Something worth keeping in mind before proceeding is that you won’t receive Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV for free. In fact, you’ll end up paying more than the $13 Disney asks for the Disney+ Bundle month in, month out. Although, it still works out cheaper than it would if you were to subscribe to the trio — be it with Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV — individually.

How to add Hulu (No Ads) to the Disney+ Bundle

Step 1: Purchase a subscription to Hulu’s no-ads service ($12 per month) using the email address you will also use to sign up for Disney+.

Step 2: Done? Now register for the Disney+ Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ (again, using the same email address you used to subscribe to Hulu).

Disney will now deduct $6 (the value of the Hulu membership it includes) from the $13-per-month Disney+ Bundle membership, dropping the price down to $7. Now, factor in the $12 you’re paying for Hulu (No Ads) and you have a monthly outlay of $19. So, where do the savings lie if it’s costing you more every month? They’re in ESPN+ ($5/month), which works out free.

Confused? Here’s how much each service costs individually:

Service Price Disney+ $7/month ESPN+ $5/month Hulu $6/month Hulu (Ad Free) $12/month Hulu + Live TV $45/month

How to add Hulu + Live TV to the Disney+ Bundle

Step 1: Subscribe to Hulu + Live TV ($45/month) using the email address you will also use to sign up for Disney+.

Step 2: Done? Sign up for the Disney+ Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ (again, using the same email address you used to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV).

Finally, Disney will subtract $6 from the cost of the $13-per-month Disney+ Bundle to cover the cost of the included Hulu membership you taking advantage of. This brings the monthly total for Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu + Live TV to $52. Granted, this seems like a lot, but it’s actually $5 less than what it would cost you to subscribe to all three services separately.

Lost? Another look at the price list should help:

Service Price Disney+ $7/month ESPN+ $5/month Hulu $6/month Hulu (Ad Free) $12/month Hulu + Live TV $45/month

That’s all there is to it! Now all that’s left to do is start working through the myriad of on-demand content available across all three services. Naturally, the one you’re going to want to start with is Disney+ (it’s less than a week old, after all). Not sure where to begin? Fear not — we’ve rounded up all the best TV shows on Disney+ here, and the best movies on Disney+ here.

Want to learn more about Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know about the new streaming service.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations