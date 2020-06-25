How to watch Parks and Recreation online: Stream the comedy for free

If you’re in desperate need of a good comedy show that isn’t The Office — but is actually made by the same creators — it’s time to delve into Parks and Recreation. The hit political sitcom stars SNL alum and beloved comedian Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a local government official in a fictional town known as Pawnee, Indiana. The series tracks the mania and hilarity that ensues in Pawnee’s bureaucracy among Leslie and her eccentric coworkers. Its seven-season run was wildly popular and critically acclaimed, in other words: Run, don’t walk, to find out how to watch Parks and Recreation online.

Created By: Greg Daniels and Michael Schur

Cast: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt

Number of Seasons: 7

Watch Free on Hulu

How to watch Parks and Recreation online in the U.S.

Hulu is one of the many streaming services to offer all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation. The platform offers a one-month free trial with full access to its library of popular titles. If you don’t want to continue the subscription after a month, you can easily cancel free of charge. However, if you do want to continue the subscription once the trial expires, the monthly fee comes out to $6 per month with the alternative option to watch ad-free for $12 per month. Although Parks and Recreation episodes are short (and therefore dangerously bingeable), you may want to seriously consider investing in Hulu’s subscription after the free trial’s conclusion.

Apart from Hulu, Netflix also streams all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation. Like Hulu, Netflix also offers a one-month free trial for customers to test out the service and decide if they’d like to commit to a longterm subscription. Netflix’s monthly fees are a bit trickier than Hulu’s, as they vary based on the number of users on each account. For the basic subscription, which only allows for one user to stream at time, you pay $9 per month. However, if you need the ability for multiple screens to stream content simultaneously, you have to pay either $13 per month for standard or $16 per month for premium. Luckily, whatever your subscription preference, the content library remains the same, allowing you to catch up on all 126 episodes of Parks and Recreation.

Additionally, you could also stream the sitcom on Amazon Prime Video. After the complementary 30-day free trial, their subscription fee comes out to $9 per month and is not contingent upon the number of users. Their folio also houses all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation along with plenty of other iconic shows and movies. Then again, who wants to watch anything that doesn’t star Amy Poehler?

