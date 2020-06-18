Here’s how to watch Artemis Fowl on Disney+ for free

Seen plenty of hype online about the Artemis Fowl movie now being available on Disney+? If you’re super keen to see it, you can sign up for a Disney+ trial and watch it for free. There’s no risk or commitment attached, and you get to enjoy everything else that Disney+ offers for the next week, too. It’s ideal for keeping the whole family entertained this Father’s Day weekend.

Artemis Fowl is based on the book by Eoin Colfer and it follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl as he finds himself embroiled in a fight against a powerful and hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance. A series of eight books, the movie is based on the first book with the hope for more to follow.

There’s a fantastic cast attached including Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, and Judi Dench so even if you’re not a fan of the books, there should be something to love here. It’s also directed by esteemed director Kenneth Branagh.

Ordinarily, Disney+ costs $7 per month but with a Disney+ free trial, you can enjoy the streaming service entirely for free for the first week. There’s no risk or commitment involved. Simply cancel the subscription before the 7 days are up and you won’t have to pay a dime.

Besides Artemis Fowl, there are plenty of great shows on Disney+. Every episode of The Simpsons is available along with Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian. There’s also room for all the Marvel movies and all of the Star Wars movies and spin-offs, too. That’s before you consider the wealth of historical Disney content which includes almost every single animated movie from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Frozen 2. There’s something for everyone here, and we’re pretty sure you’re going to need more than a week to work your way through it all.

If you’ve never had a free Disney+ trial before, it takes seconds to set up. Sorry, previous customers, you’ll need to pay the $7 to gain access to Artemis Fowl and everything else, but we think it will be worth it. It’s a great alternative to Netflix that’s sure to entertain the whole family.

Grab the free trial now and enjoy your weekend of Disney magic.

