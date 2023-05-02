 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Fire 7 tablet is down to just $20 at Woot!

Aaron Mamiit
By
Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

For shoppers who want to get a tablet on a very tight budget, here’s what you’ve been looking for — the refurbished 2019 Amazon Fire 7 tablet for a very affordable $20 from Amazon’s Woot. That’s $30 in savings on the device’s original price of $50, but you’ll need to push through with the purchase as soon as possible, as there’s a limited amount of stock set aside, and a timer ticking on the discount, so it’ll either sell out or the offer will expire, and neither of those are risks you want to take.

Why you should buy the refurbished 2019 Amazon Fire 7 tablet

The 2019 Amazon Fire 7 isn’t the latest model of the tablet as the 2022 Amazon Fire 7 is out in the market, but the device is still a worthwhile purchase if you can manage your expectations. It’s on the opposite end of the spectrum from the best tablets in terms of performance, but if you’ll be using it for basic functions such as browsing the internet and checking social media, then the 2019 Amazon Fire 7’s 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM will be enough. It also features a 7-inch IPS display, 2MP cameras at the front and back, and internal storage of 16GB that may be expanded by up to 512GB through a microSD card. You can also activate the tablet for hands-free Alexa, so you can access Amazon’s digital assistant through voice commands.

As an Amazon Refurbished product, the 2019 Amazon Fire 7 tablet on sale from Woot may show minor cosmetic wear and tear, and it will be repackaged in a brown box. However, you shouldn’t worry that it won’t work when it arrives, as refurbished devices are tested and verified to be functioning properly. The tablet will also comes with all the accessories and manuals as if you’re buying a brand new one.

Related

You probably didn’t think that tablet deals can go this low, but you can purchase the refurbished 2019 Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $20. Originally priced at $50, Amazon’s Woot is currently selling the device with a $30 discount, and while the offer isn’t due to end until a few days from now, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately because stocks are probably going fast. If you want the refurbished 2019 Amazon Fire 7 tablet in your hands for this cheap, buy it now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This bundle saves you $50 on a Fire HD 10 and Keyboard Case
amazon fire hd 10 2021 news 1

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable mobile device that's perfect for basic functions, but you can get its 64GB model for even cheaper as part of a bundle from Amazon that includes the tablet's Keyboard Case for just $190. You'll enjoy $50 in savings from the total price of $240, but to do so, you'll need to push through with the purchase today as we're not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 and Keyboard Case bundle
Amazon's Fire tablets focus on affordability and utility, instead of on sheer performance. This means you shouldn't expect the Amazon Fire HD 10 to match the power of the high-end devices in our list of the best tablets, but you'll appreciate it as an everyday companion for yourself and for your family. It's got an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, which is more than enough for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and using social media apps. The tablet also features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution that's 10% brighter than its previous generation, and a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Hurry — Apple Watch Series 8 is back at its cheapest-ever price
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen on.

One of the best smartwatch deals right now is one many of us have been waiting for -- the cheapest-ever price on the Apple Watch Series 8. Over at Amazon, it's normally priced at $399 but right now, it's down to $329 for a very limited time only. We're expecting stock to fly out on this one as a $70 saving is rare to see on the latest watch from Apple. Let's take a quick look at why you might need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8
Always one of the Apple Watch deals to watch for, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great wearable for most people, provided they own an iPhone. At its simplest, you can use it to track all your exercise and workouts. Thanks to Apple's neat activity rings system, you're motivated to burn more calories, stand more often throughout the day, and participate in exercise too. It's surprisingly compelling and you soon end up competing against yourself with a selection of workout awards further enticing you.

Read more
Amazon is having a fire sale (pun intended) on Fire tablets — from $60
Amazon Fire HD 10 in hand.

Amazon's Fire tablets are affordable alternatives to Apple's best iPads, and they're now even cheaper because the retailer launched a fire sale (pun intended) involving various models of the mobile device. These are some of the lowest-priced tablet deals that you can shop right now, and it's highly recommended that you jump straight to checkout because -- as with all Amazon Fire Tablet deals -- we're not sure when their prices will return to normal.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB) -- $60, was $100

The 2022 release of the Amazon Fire HD 8 is equipped with an updated hexa-core processor that promises up to 30% faster performance than its previous generation and 2GB of RAM, for decent performance from a very affordable tablet. The 8-inch screen with HD resolution is made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass for durability, and the tablet promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Amazon Fire HD 8 also maximizes Amazon's Alexa with the capability to recognize voice commands for playing music, initiating video calls, and controlling your other smart home devices.

Read more