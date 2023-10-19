The Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the ninth-generation Apple iPad featuring a 10.2-inch Retina display is down to its lowest price this year of $249, after an $80 discount by Amazon on its original price of $329. If you missed the previous chance to get the tablet for this cheap, here’s another opportunity — but you need to act fast if you don’t want to let it slip through your fingers again. This is one of the most interesting iPad deals online right now, so you should hurry with your purchase if you want to beat all the other interested shoppers.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Gen)

The ninth-generation Apple iPad was released in 2021, but it’s still on our list of the best iPads as the top budget option because its performance, powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip that’s also in the iPhone 11 series, is still more than enough for the average user. The 10.2-inch Retina display is still gorgeous with sharp details and bright colors, which makes it the perfect screen for watching streaming shows, playing mobile games, and browsing social media.

Photography lovers will appreciate the ninth-generation Apple iPad’s 8MP Wide rear camera, which can also take 1080p HD video, while those who love making FaceTime calls will love the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage technology, which will keep you in the middle of the frame even if you move around. For an added productivity boost, you can use the tablet with the first-generation Apple Pencil for drawing and taking notes, and the Smart Keyboard to transform it into a 2-in-1 laptop.

If you’re thinking about taking advantage of tablet deals, your attention should be on Amazon’s offer for the ninth-generation Apple iPad. The Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the device with a 10.2-inch Retina display is available for its cheapest price this year of $249, for savings of $80 on its sticker price of $329. It’s not going to stay this affordable for long — in fact, the bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you want to get the Apple iPad 2021 with this discount, you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations