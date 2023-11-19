Apple’s latest iPad just crashed to its cheapest-ever price

If you’ve been looking forward to iPad Black Friday deals, here’s an offer that’s going to catch your attention — the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 10th-generation Apple iPad, the latest version of this line of tablets, is down to its cheapest-ever price of $349 from Amazon. The $100 discount on the device’s original price of $449 probably won’t last long though, as there’s always high demand for Apple devices, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 10th-generation Apple iPad

The 10th-generation Apple iPad is the newest release of Apple’s entry-level tablets, and while its specifications aren’t as powerful as the iPad Air or iPad Pro, the device is listed in our roundup of the best iPads because it’s a relatively affordable tablet that offers amazing bang for your buck. It’s equipped with Apple’s A14 chip, which is the same processor that’s found in the iPhone 12 so it looks outdated, but the tablet is still pretty fast and smooth by today’s standards, especially if you’ll only be using it for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, playing mobile games, and watching streaming shows.

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display of the 10th-generation Apple iPad is sharp and colorful, and it features True Tone technology that makes adjustments according to the color temperature of your surroundings to make viewing comfortable at all times. The tablet features a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage that keeps you at the center of FaceTime calls even when you move around, a 12MP Wide back camera, and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio.

The Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 10th-generation Apple iPad is a steal at its lowest-ever price of $349 from Amazon. We don’t think there’s a lot of time remaining for you to take advantage of the $100 discount on the tablet’s sticker price of $449 though, as Black Friday deals like this one almost always get sold out quickly. If the 10th-generation Apple iPad will meet your needs, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase — add it to your cart and check out immediately to be able to pocket the savings.

