 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s latest iPad just crashed to its cheapest-ever price

Aaron Mamiit
By
iPad 2022 first setup.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

If you’ve been looking forward to iPad Black Friday deals, here’s an offer that’s going to catch your attention — the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 10th-generation Apple iPad, the latest version of this line of tablets, is down to its cheapest-ever price of $349 from Amazon. The $100 discount on the device’s original price of $449 probably won’t last long though, as there’s always high demand for Apple devices, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 10th-generation Apple iPad

The 10th-generation Apple iPad is the newest release of Apple’s entry-level tablets, and while its specifications aren’t as powerful as the iPad Air or iPad Pro, the device is listed in our roundup of the best iPads because it’s a relatively affordable tablet that offers amazing bang for your buck. It’s equipped with Apple’s A14 chip, which is the same processor that’s found in the iPhone 12 so it looks outdated, but the tablet is still pretty fast and smooth by today’s standards, especially if you’ll only be using it for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, playing mobile games, and watching streaming shows.

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display of the 10th-generation Apple iPad is sharp and colorful, and it features True Tone technology that makes adjustments according to the color temperature of your surroundings to make viewing comfortable at all times. The tablet features a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage that keeps you at the center of FaceTime calls even when you move around, a 12MP Wide back camera, and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio.

Don't Miss:

The Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 10th-generation Apple iPad is a steal at its lowest-ever price of $349 from Amazon. We don’t think there’s a lot of time remaining for you to take advantage of the $100 discount on the tablet’s sticker price of $449 though, as Black Friday deals like this one almost always get sold out quickly. If the 10th-generation Apple iPad will meet your needs, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase — add it to your cart and check out immediately to be able to pocket the savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Apple Watch Ultra 2 just got its first serious discount
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.

If you were hoping that the recently released Apple Watch Ultra 2 will appear with a discount in this year's Black Friday deals, you're in luck because the smartwatch's 49mm, GPS + Cellular model is currently $60 off from Amazon. From $799, the wearable device is down to $739 -- it's still not cheap, but it's rare to enjoy savings when buying an Apple product that's just a couple of months old. There's no telling how long the offer will remain online though, so before it gets taken down, push through with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2
We tagged the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as the best premium smartwatch for the iPhone in our list of the best smartwatches, and at first glance, it's obvious why. The 49mm titanium case and Always-On OLED touchscreen will catch anybody's attention because of their size and brightness, while the wearable device itself is very fast and smooth because it's powered by Apple's new S9 chipset. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can last up to 36 hours on a single charge that may be extended to up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, and it offers a comprehensive suite of health-related and fitness features. It also comes with the customizable Action button for a more convenient way of accessing your apps.

Read more
Best refurbished Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPads, iPhones, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Apple Deals

You already know the drill. If you want the best Apple products, you'll have to pay premium prices. That's just how the game works, right? If you're paying attention to the season, however, you'll see that Black Friday deals are already here. These deals can knock even the priciest Apple products down to a level where most of us can afford them. But, if you want to take those savings to the next level, the absolute best way is to look for refurbished products, which will lower the price even more. Quality refurbished products from trusted companies like Backmarket and Amazon, which pass rigid quality controls and come with excellent guarantees, are a great way to find low prices on Apple goodies. Furthermore, by using these services, we reduce the amount of plastics that need to be manufactured from the Earth's precious resources.

Here are the best refurbished Apple Black Friday deals that we've found across a variety of product styles.
Best refurbished iPad Black Friday deals

Read more
14,000 Walmart shoppers love this kids tablet, and its $49 today
Child with parent using Contixo tablet to video call other kids

A few years ago, the idea of having a tablet made specifically for kids might have seemed weird, but in today's world, tablets for kids are perfect to help with various tasks, not just entertainment. Of course, all the big brands have tried to get into the game, like Samsung and Amazon, and while it might be nice to grab something like the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, it can be expensive and hard to justify the cost of. Luckily, some great alternatives are much cheaper than usual because of the ongoing Black Friday deals we're seeing this month. For example, the Contixo 7-inch Android Kids Tablet has a pretty high rating of 4.4 on Walmart with over 14,000 five-star reviews, and you can grab it now for just $49 instead of the usual $80.

Why you should buy the Contixo 7-inch Android Kids Tablet
For the most part, the Contixo is an Android tablet that has been reskinned and made for kids, so you won't get the traditional Android experience and Play Store, which is good when you're giving this to kids who might not know better. What makes it great, though, is that it's preloaded with a bunch of kid-related content, like Disney e-books and other learning games and educational apps, which can help with your child's healthy growth, as opposed to just sitting and watching something all day. It has 32GB of storage, too, so you can store a lot of extra content that caters to your kids if you want, so you can keep them entertained and engaged for long trips where there might not be internet access.

Read more