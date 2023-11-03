 Skip to main content
Browse, work or read anywhere: Save $99 on the latest iPad Mini

Jennifer Allen
An iPad Mini 2021 displaying the homescreen with a number of apps.
Adam Doud / Digital Trends

In typical style, Amazon has one of the best iPad deals around with $99 off the Apple iPad Mini. Normally priced at $499, you can buy one for $400 so you save 20%. Ideal as a gift for someone this holiday season or if you’ve been waiting to buy a new tablet for yourself, it’s likely to be a popular deal as is always the way with Apple deals, so let’s take a quick look at what it offers before you consider tapping the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

One of the best iPads around, particularly when it comes to portability, there’s a lot to like about the Apple iPad Mini. It has a gorgeous looking 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display which has support for True Tone and P3 wide color. It also has ultra low reflectivity so it’s perfect for using even in bright light situations.

The Apple iPad Mini is powered by the A15 Bionic chip which may not be the latest tech but is still highly proficient at all tasks you’re likely to perform on a tablet. iPadOS is pretty versatile so it’s easy to run multiple apps at once, along with playing games, or using the Apple Pencil to sketch out designs or write up some notes.

Alongside all the productivity essentials, the Apple iPad Mini has a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The latter is perfect for video calls as it means you remain the center of your call, even if you’re animated and moving around while you talk. There’s also a 12MP wide back camera with True Tone flash so you can take photos on the move along with 4K video.

All these features combined ensure that the Apple iPad Mini is one of the best tablets around. It’s smaller than others while still packing quite a punch. If you need something larger than your phone but not as bulky as a laptop, it’s a great alternative. Add on a Smart Folio cover or Apple Pencil to add to its functionality and convenience.

The Apple iPad Mini is usually $499 but right now, you can save 20% by buying from Amazon so you only pay $400. The tablet will make a great gift for someone this holiday season or you can simply treat yourself to a great addition to your tech arsenal. Check it out now before you miss out on this sweet discount.

