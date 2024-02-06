 Skip to main content
Smartwatch sale: Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit and more

Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, or you’ve got your sights set on an upgrade, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s ongoing smartwatch sale. Whether you’re a fan of the Apple Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch, a Fitbit wearable device, or any of the other popular brands for the wearable devices, there’s something for you in the dozens of smartwatch deals that are available. We’ve highlighted our top picks below, but feel free to take a look at what else is included in the sale — you need to hurry though, as the discounts may disappear at any moment.

What to buy in Best Buy’s smartwatch sale

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 laying on the ground, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re after Apple Watch deals, the cheapest options in Best Buy’s smartwatch sale are the GPS, 40mm model of the Apple Watch SE 2, which is available for instead of $249, and its GPS, 44mm model that’s from $279. The latest versions of the Apple Watch are also discounted, with the GPS, 41mm model of the Apple Watch Series 9 available from $399 and its GPS, 45mm model from $429, while the GPS + Cellular, 49mm model of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is from $800, but only for Verizon.

For those who prefer the Samsung Galaxy Watch, you can go for the 40mm, Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which is from $300, or its 44mm, Bluetooth model, which is from $330. You can also get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a discount, with the 43mm, Bluetooth version instead of $400, and the 47mm, Bluetooth version instead of $430.

If you want a fitness-focused smartwatch, we highly recommend going for Fitbit deals. Best Buy is currently selling the Fitbit Versa 4 at only $150 from $200, and the Fitbit Sense 2 at only $200 from $250. Both versions of the Google Pixel Watch are also available, with the first-generation Google Pixel Watch at $200 instead of $280 and the Google Pixel Watch 2 at $300 instead of $350. Other smartwatches that you may want to buy in this sale include the Citizen CZ Smart, which is down to $263 from $350, and the Garmin Instinct Solar, which is down to $267 from $350.

Whether you want a new Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit device, or any other brand of smartwatch, make sure to check Best Buy’s ongoing smartwatch sale for any discounts that may appeal to you. There are dozens of offers to choose from for your next purchase, but you need to hurry with your decision because there’s no telling when the discounts will end, especially for the more popular models of smartwatches. If you take too long to think about it, you may miss out on the savings.

