If you’ve just bought yourself a shiny new iPhone 15 then lamented the fact it doesn’t come with a power adapter, we’ve got the right Apple deals for you. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Apple USB-C power adapter for $17 instead of $19. Sure, it’s a tiny saving of $2 but you need this adapter anyway, so you might as well save a couple of bucks while you’re at it. If you need to know a bit more about the adapter and why it’s so useful, read on. Otherwise, just hit the buy button to get straight to saving some cash.

Why you should buy the Apple USB-C Power Adapter

So, you’ve weighed up whether to go iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro and bought your new phone. Then you’ve cursed the fact that there’s no way to charge it via a regular power source and you’re limited to plugging it into your laptop or USB-C dock to recharge. That’s where you need to buy the Apple USB-C Power Adapter.

It offers fast and efficient charging thanks to its 20W of power. It’s compatible with everything Apple-related from your iPhone 8 and above, as well as AirPods, and many iPad models too. The Apple USB-C Power Adapter is capable of recharging your iPhone to 50% battery in around 35 minutes. It also works with any other USB-C enabled device so it’s an all-around convenient tool in your charging arsenal.

Buying a power adapter isn’t the most exciting of purchases to make and the Apple USB-C Power Adapter keeps things simple yet practical. It’s got the same Apple aesthetic you’re already used to with your other Apple gear. It looks suitably minimalist while doing everything you could need from it. Just plug in your charging cable then plug it into your power source and you’re all good to go.

The Apple USB-C Power Adapter may not be thrilling but it’s certainly useful. An essential as one doesn’t come with your iPhone 15, it’s usually priced at $19. Right now, you can get it from Walmart for $17. A small saving, it’s sure to be of use over a long period of time so make the investment now to reap the benefits.

