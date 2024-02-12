If you’re looking for Apple Watch deals that will fit a tight budget, don’t miss this chance to get one of the wearable device’s latest models for less than $200. Walmart is selling the GPS, 40mm version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE for only $189, following a $60 discount on its original price of $249. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for this offer though, so if you want to get the smartwatch for much cheaper than usual, the only way to make sure of it is to push through with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

If the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are too expensive for you, you should consider going for the second-generation Apple Watch SE. According to our Apple Watch SE 2 versus Apple Watch Series 9 comparison, the budget-friendly model of Apple’s wearable device doesn’t compromise on many of the features of the more expensive versions, as it’s compatible with the latest watchOS 10, it offers a comprehensive health-tracking suite, it can be submerged with 50 meters of water resistance, and it has a battery life of up to 18 hours. You’ll be missing out on an always-on display, and blood oxygen and ECG sensors, but if those aren’t important for you, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a fine choice.

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is highlighted in our roundup of the best smartwatches as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone, taking the spot from its predecessor. Our Apple Watch SE 2 versus Apple Watch SE comparison showcases the upgrades between the wearable devices, which include 20% faster performance with the S8 SiP chipset, updates to the accelerometer and gyroscope for better fall detection, and a new high-g accelerometer chip that enables crash detection.

The GPS, 40mm version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE is on sale from Walmart at $60 off, which lowers its price to just $189 from $249. Whenever an Apple Watch appears in a retailer’s smartwatch deals, you can be sure that it will sell out quickly, and we don’t expect it to be different with this offer. If you want to get the Apple Watch SE 2 for less than $200, you’re going to have to move faster than a lot of other shoppers — add the wearable device to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations