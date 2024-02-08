 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I found 3 Apple Watch deals you really won’t want to miss

Aaron Mamiit
By

iPhone owners who haven’t purchased an Apple Watch yet, or those who are planning to upgrade from an older model, should take advantage of any of these three Apple Watch deals for the wearable device’s current models while they’re still online. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before they get taken down, so it’s important that you push through with any purchase as soon as possible if you want to pocket the savings.

Apple Watch SE 2 — from $199, was from $249

The front of the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch SE 2 is the cheapest of the current-generation models of Apple’s wearable device, but it doesn’t sacrifice a lot to keep its price low. It offers comprehensive yet simple-to-use fitness tracking features, though without blood oxygen monitoring and ECG, and it’s powered by Apple’s S8 processor. Its Retina display isn’t an always-on screen, but it can get as bright as 1000 nits, with a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 9 — from $329, was from $379

The Apple Watch Series 9 showing apps on the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 9 headlines our list of the best smartwatches as the top choice for the iPhone. It’s extremely comfortable to wear, and it offers all of Apple’s health-monitoring features, including blood oxygen measurements and ECG. It runs on Apple’s S9 processor, which allows the Apple Watch Series 9 to process Siri commands on the device itself for nearly instantaneous responses to you voice commands. Its always-on Retina display can go as bright as 2000 nits, and it can last as long as 36 hours on a single charge when in Low Power Mode.

Related

Apple Watch Ultra 2 — $760, was $799

Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you love outdoor adventures, you should be going for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s got everything that the Apple Watch Series 9 offers, but with massive upgrades such as a bigger and brighter always-on display at up to 3000 nits, water resistance of up to depths of 100 meters, and a battery life of 36 hours that can extend to up to 72 hours if you activate Low Power Mode. The titanium design is simply gorgeous, and performance is as fast as ever with Apple’s S9 processor.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save on the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 9 this weekend
The curved screen on the Apple Watch Series 9.

If you're a fan of smartwatches and are in the Apple ecosystem, then grabbing Apple's Watch series devices is a no-brainer. Of course, the issue is that Apple's devices tend to be quite expensive, so it's always ideal to wait for when there are considerable discounts. Luckily, these two great Apple Watches are heavily discounted this weekend, so it's the perfect time to pick either of them up if you've been waiting for a while. Alternatively, if neither of these do it for you, then check out some of these other great Apple Watch deals instead.
Apple Watch SE -- from $199, was from $249

When the first Apple Watch SE came out, it was a big surprise, as it was the second time that Apple had released a budget-friendly product, with the first being the iPhone SE. Luckily, the next iteration, the Apple Watch SE 2, is also relatively well-priced and has a lot of great specs under the hood. It has comprehensive fitness tracking and a heart rate monitor, although not an ECG or blood oxygen monitor, which is ok since it helps bring the price down. What is impressive is that it has a two-day battery life, although it is a bit slow to charge, which seems to be the same problem but on the other side of the scale. Either way, for the price it's going for, it's an excellent pick if you want an Apple Watch without paying a huge some of money.

Read more
Don’t Miss These Fitbit Deals on the Sense 2, Charge 6, and Versa 4
Wearing a Fitbit Sense 2 while working at a desk.

Are you looking to take your fitness to the next level in 2024? If so, there are a bunch of Fitbit deals out there that will help you achieve your goals. Amazon is filled with discounts on some of the most popular Fitbit devices including the Versa 4, Sense 2 and Charge 6. You can get the Versa 4 for $150, which is 25% off its original price of $200. Then there is the Sense 2 ,which is available for $200, a 33% discount off its original price of $300. Finally, the Charge 6 can be purchased for $130, 19% off its original price of $160. And lucky for you, some of these products were named the best Fitbit devices of 2023.
Fitbit Versa 4-$150, was $200

This Fitbit will make sure you stay accountable with your workout goals. It was created for better fitness results with over 40 exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking, a workout intensity map and all-day activity tracking. This fitness tracker is compatible with iOS and Android so you can sync to your smart phone and receive notifications and phone calls right on your wrist. The Fitbit Versa 4 also helps track your health and sleep to help you feel and look your best.

Read more
Best After-Christmas Apple Deals: iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook & more
Nomad Stand One Max with iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch SE and AirPods Pro.

Christmas check? Maybe a crisp 100 or two stuck in between the flaps of a card? To do your family right, you want to show them that you got a ton of cool high-powered loot from their gift. You know you can get great stuff from Apple, but the prices are usually high. Fortunately, Apple is kind enough to offer some great deals on their products in the post-Christmas window; giving you an opportunity to get something on the cheap. Organized by product type, here are the best Apple deals we've found after Christmas.
Best After-Christmas iPad deals

We're finding great deals on the Apple iPad 9th Gen, in various configurations. It's already our choice as the best iPad on a budget, so these deals make it even more appealing. The trick to choosing which deal you want to buy here is if you want more storage space and if you want cellular data in addition to WiFi. Our review recommends the 64GB version if you're mostly sticking to productivity tasks, but the 256GB version is best if you want to game on your iPad as well, of it "there is an app for that" for too many of your hobbies. Cellular capability gets more personal, but if you already have your phone for that and intend to use the iPad at home, there's likely no need.

Read more