Hurry! Apple Watch Series 9 is back down to its Black Friday price

The Apple Watch Series 9 showing apps on the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Best Buy currently has one of the best Apple Watch deals that we’ve seen since Black Friday with the Apple Watch Series 9 dropping to the price we saw back in November — $329. That means you’re saving $70 off the regular price of $399 making it a pretty great deal for yourself or as a gift to a loved one. If that sounds tempting to you but you need to know a little more first, read on while we take you through all we know about the Apple Watch Series 9. Don’t count on this deal sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches around and is a true must-have for iPhone users. The instant highlight of it is its OLED screen with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and the ability to drop to just one nit on its always-on display. The screen looks great and there’s no more need to tilt your wrist just to see what time it is or what notification has appeared.

Alongside that, the Apple Watch Series 9 has some truly advanced health features. For instance, you can use it to take an ECG at any time to monitor your heart health while it’s also possible to receive notifications if the watch notices your heart rate suddenly becomes unusually low or high. While the blood oxygen tool has recently been dropped due to legal issues, there’s a chance you might snag an older model that still has that feature.

Either way, the Apple Watch Series 9 is still a great encouraging force thanks to how it tracks all your workouts, steps you take, and calories burned. There’s also the Apple Rings system for motivating you and plenty of cool ways to encourage you further like awards and challenges.

While you’re working out, you can rely on the Apple Watch Series 9 for all your entertainment as you can listen to podcasts or music through it, as well as glance to see if someone has just messaged you on many different messaging app services. There’s also fall detection and crash detection if you end up in a bind with the watch able to contact emergency services if the worst happens.

A great addition to your life, the Apple Watch Series 9 normally costs $399. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $329 meaning a saving of $70 aka the same price cut we saw back on Black Friday. The ideal time to buy, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

