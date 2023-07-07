 Skip to main content
Get 3 months of Audible Plus for free with this early Prime Day deal

Jennifer Allen
By
The Audible app on a smartphone showing an audiobook, with a pair of headphones and an Amazon Echo Dot alongside.

While we haven’t quite reached the big event itself, that hasn’t stopped early Prime Day deals emerging, and we don’t just mean physical items either. For instance, right now, you can sign up for Audible Premium Plus and gain three months entirely for free. After the three months expire, you pay $15 per month but there’s nothing stopping you from canceling the subscription before then. All you need is to be a new customer and an existing Prime member. Keen to know if it’s worth it for you? Let’s take a look.

Why you should sign up for Audible Premium

Audible has been around for a long time, even before it became part of Amazon. Its library offers thousands of audio programs including audiobooks, podcasts, and a bunch more things you can listen to. While it’s possible to buy individual items, a smarter system is to sign up for Audible Premium Plus. Audible Premium Plus gives you unlimited on-demand access to all kinds of audiobooks and Audible Originals. You can check out popular series like Harry Potter, or listen to Jennette McCurdy’s popular memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. As well as that, there are plenty of original recordings like Kevin Hart’s Monsters and How to Tame Them which is only available on Audible.

Besides the extensive library, you also get one title of your choice each month and you keep it forever, just like a regular purchased item. You also get 30% off all additional premium selection titles if you want to keep certain audiobooks. There’s seriously something for everyone here, from sci-fi to non-fiction, romance novels, fantasy, and everything else in between.

Audible is available on a wide range of devices so you can listen on your PC, Kindle, all Alexa devices, Amazon Fire Tablet, or your phone.

Available entirely for free for the first three months for new customers with a Prime membership, Audible Premium Plus is one not to be missed for those delving into the Prime Day sales. It makes a fantastic change from reading a book or listening to music, and it fits really well into your lifestyle. Sign up now and see how soon you discover your new favorite novel or piece of non-fiction.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This early Prime Day deal gets you a Fire HD 10 tablet for $90
Amazon Fire HD 10 in hand.

Prime Day deals have begun early making this the ideal time to buy an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet at a fantastic price. Usually priced at $190, you can buy the tablet for just $90 at Amazon today, saving you a huge $100. Easily one of the best tablet deals around, this is a deal you seriously won't want to miss out on. Here's what you want to know about it.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10
While the Amazon Fire HD 10 doesn't make it to our list of the best tablets, it's hard to criticize it at this price. You get a clear 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display offering more than 2 million pixels and proving to be almost 20% brighter than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It has a fast octa-core processor and 3GB of memory so it's capable of being used with all your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, and many other streaming services.

Read more
Use Grubhub a lot? This trick gets you free delivery for two years
The Grubhub app on a smartphone

It's Friday night. You're tired from a long work week. You decide to treat yourself to a nice meal from that cool new spot across town, but you're already in your pajamas. You worked hard this week. You deserve it. So you whip out your phone, order it on Grubhub, then do a spit take when you see the price. Delivery fees on mobile ordering apps are no joke. Thankfully, there's a way to skip all of that.

It's called Grubhub+, and it will save you a ton of cash. Normally you have to weight the cost of a $10 monthly membership against how many fees you really rack up. But right now, Amazon Prime members can get a year of Grubhub+ absolutely free. That's right, no strings attached. As long as you are a Prime Member who also has a Grubhub account, you get a year of the service for free. If you sign up by July 5, you'll get two free years. Prime Day 2023 has come early.

Read more
Best Prime Day iPad Deals: Early deals land on top models
Digital Trends Best Prime Day iPad Deals

With the year seemingly flying by, the Prime Day 2023 has finally been confirmed! That's a great thing if you're looking to buy the latest tech for less with Prime Day deals often one of the best times of year to buy new devices. One area where we're expecting to see awesome prices is the Prime Day iPad deals. Amazon is always keen to heavily discount the most prized technology out there and everyone continues to love Apple's range of tablets. To help you figure out what to do and when, we've looked at when the Prime Day iPad deals are likely to begin, where the best deals will be (not just Amazon), and whether you should buy an iPad during Prime Day 2023. In no time, you'll know exactly what to do. We've also rounded up some of the best iPad deals you can shop today for those who really can't wait until July 11 and July 12.
Today's best Prime Day iPad deals
Apple iPad (2021) -- from $279, was from $329

The 2021 Apple iPad may offer few discernible upgrades over the previous two generations but that's because it follows an 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' mentality. It offers everything you could need from a simple tablet and a few extras that make it well worth the price. On the surface is its delightful 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support. That means that imagery looks great at all times with the iPad being the ideal device for streaming content or browsing the internet in style. Its stereo speakers certainly help ensure that this is a great option if you love to catch up with shows on Netflix while on the move.

Read more