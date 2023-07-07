While we haven’t quite reached the big event itself, that hasn’t stopped early Prime Day deals emerging, and we don’t just mean physical items either. For instance, right now, you can sign up for Audible Premium Plus and gain three months entirely for free. After the three months expire, you pay $15 per month but there’s nothing stopping you from canceling the subscription before then. All you need is to be a new customer and an existing Prime member. Keen to know if it’s worth it for you? Let’s take a look.

Why you should sign up for Audible Premium

Audible has been around for a long time, even before it became part of Amazon. Its library offers thousands of audio programs including audiobooks, podcasts, and a bunch more things you can listen to. While it’s possible to buy individual items, a smarter system is to sign up for Audible Premium Plus. Audible Premium Plus gives you unlimited on-demand access to all kinds of audiobooks and Audible Originals. You can check out popular series like Harry Potter, or listen to Jennette McCurdy’s popular memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. As well as that, there are plenty of original recordings like Kevin Hart’s Monsters and How to Tame Them which is only available on Audible.

Besides the extensive library, you also get one title of your choice each month and you keep it forever, just like a regular purchased item. You also get 30% off all additional premium selection titles if you want to keep certain audiobooks. There’s seriously something for everyone here, from sci-fi to non-fiction, romance novels, fantasy, and everything else in between.

Audible is available on a wide range of devices so you can listen on your PC, Kindle, all Alexa devices, Amazon Fire Tablet, or your phone.

Available entirely for free for the first three months for new customers with a Prime membership, Audible Premium Plus is one not to be missed for those delving into the Prime Day sales. It makes a fantastic change from reading a book or listening to music, and it fits really well into your lifestyle. Sign up now and see how soon you discover your new favorite novel or piece of non-fiction.

