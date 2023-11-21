 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals — from $140

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Samsung Galaxy Watch almost always has a model among the ranks of the best smartwatches, as Samsung consistently produces Galaxy Watch models that offer great style and features that compete with the best fitness trackers. The Samsung Galaxy Watch model lineup offers a lot of ways to save as well, particularly with Black Friday deals running hot right now. There are a lot of Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals taking place, and we’ve tracked down the best. Read onward for more details on how to save, and on which model of the Galaxy Watch might be right for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Black Friday deals

A man runs on a trail with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been on the market for a couple of years, but it still holds well as smartwatches go. Key features include advanced sleep coaching, start of the art accuracy, wellness readings, and the ability to track a variety of outdoor adventures. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 lineup makes for some of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals you’ll find, as it’s seeing significant discounts and is still a relatively new smartwatch model.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm—
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Black Friday deals

Wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on the street.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the most recently released Galaxy Watch, so you know you’re getting up-to-date specs and features with it. It has all of the fitness tracking features that most people are looking for in a smartwatch, and it has a bigger screen than previous Galaxy Watch generations. This makes it easier to navigate apps and interact with the smartwatch. Black Friday savings are pretty impressive with the Galaxy Watch 6, as several different models and sizes are currently discounted, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Aluminum 40mm —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stainless Steel 43mm —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm —
Don't Miss:

More Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals you can shop now

A woman does yoga while wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
Samsung

And while there are still some Black Friday deals to explore on newer Samsung Galaxy Watch models, the most recent releases aren’t the end. If you’re interested in some super low price points as smartwatches go, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 still has a lot to offer when it comes to both savings and features.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum 40mm —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum 44mm —
  • Samsung Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 Aluminum 44mm —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Stainless Steel 46mm —
  • Samsung Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stainless Steel 47mm —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

If you've been waiting to grab a smartwatch for yourself or a family member, Black Friday deals have presented the perfect opportunity. With big savings out there on some of the best smartwatches, you can get the watch you want while still saving plenty of cash in the meantime. With many options out there, we've picked out the very best Black Friday smartwatch deals. There are some great brands around including those from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, and also Samsung Galaxy Watches too. We've highlighted them all so let's get straight into what's available.
Best Fitbit Black Friday deals

For many people, Fitbit is the name to home in on when it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers. Responsible for some of the best fitness trackers, Fitbit develops devices like the Fitbit Sense 2 which are more like conventional smartwatches, as well as pseudo smartwatches/fitness trackers like the Fitbit Charge 6. The Fitbit ecosystem is easy to get involved in providing a simple to use interface and all the key information you could need like steps taken, calories burned, and how many flights of stairs you've climbed. Generally more affordable than full smartwatches, they're a great introduction to the smart wearable world, and Fitbit Black Friday deals have brought the price down even more.

Read more
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save on Series 9, Ultra, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Apple makes one of the best smartwatches on available, but it comes with the Apple price tag. The Apple Watch is not cheap, but Black Friday deals can cut the price a bit. We've pulled our favorite Black Friday smartwatch deals on the most recent Apple Watch releases: SE, Series 9 and Ultra. The bottom of this list includes some deals on older models, too. Almost everything comes from Amazon Black Friday deals, so if you're looking for Apple discounts, start there. These are all available right now, even though Black Friday is still a ways away.
Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday deals

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's budget-friendly smartwatch option. If all you need in a smartwatch is health stats and some basic phone integration (and you need to stick with Apple), the SE is your best bet. The Apple Watch SE 2 is one of our favorite options, and we don't have much bad to say about it. If you're looking for something cheap and don't mind shopping beyond Apple, Fitbit Black Friday deals are taking off right now, and Fitbit offers similar functionality as the Apple Watch SE. Below you'll find some SE options with and without GPS, and both 44mm and 40mm.

Read more
75 best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, TVs, Apple, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Amazon Deals

Amazon knows how to offer some of the best Black Friday deals with the company always throwing itself into any sales season. As we've all probably figured out by now, Amazon sells pretty much everything you could ever need or want. That means the sale is huge to say the least. We've spent some time picking out some of our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals. That means pinning things down to awesome Black Friday TV deals, laptop deals, Apple products, phones, headphones, small appliances, and a whole bunch of other stuff. Strap in -- you're about to be taken on a whirlwind tour of every way that Amazon can save you money this Black Friday. You're going to love what's out there.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Read more