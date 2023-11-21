The Samsung Galaxy Watch almost always has a model among the ranks of the best smartwatches, as Samsung consistently produces Galaxy Watch models that offer great style and features that compete with the best fitness trackers. The Samsung Galaxy Watch model lineup offers a lot of ways to save as well, particularly with Black Friday deals running hot right now. There are a lot of Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals taking place, and we’ve tracked down the best. Read onward for more details on how to save, and on which model of the Galaxy Watch might be right for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been on the market for a couple of years, but it still holds well as smartwatches go. Key features include advanced sleep coaching, start of the art accuracy, wellness readings, and the ability to track a variety of outdoor adventures. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 lineup makes for some of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals you’ll find, as it’s seeing significant discounts and is still a relatively new smartwatch model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm—

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the most recently released Galaxy Watch, so you know you’re getting up-to-date specs and features with it. It has all of the fitness tracking features that most people are looking for in a smartwatch, and it has a bigger screen than previous Galaxy Watch generations. This makes it easier to navigate apps and interact with the smartwatch. Black Friday savings are pretty impressive with the Galaxy Watch 6, as several different models and sizes are currently discounted, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Aluminum 40mm —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stainless Steel 43mm —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm —

Don't Miss:

More Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals you can shop now

And while there are still some Black Friday deals to explore on newer Samsung Galaxy Watch models, the most recent releases aren’t the end. If you’re interested in some super low price points as smartwatches go, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 still has a lot to offer when it comes to both savings and features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum 40mm —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum 44mm —

Samsung Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 Aluminum 44mm —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Stainless Steel 46mm —

Samsung Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stainless Steel 47mm —

