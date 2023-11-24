We’ve slept off our Thanksgiving meals and now Black Friday deals are here. While the quintessential purchase of the moment might be some giant TV, you don’t have to be left out on great entertainment options just because you’ve ditched the TV lifestyle behind. The following tablets, all highly discounted for Black Friday, are a great way to get your “I need a new screen” jitters out in a fun, holdable, package.

Best Black Friday iPad deals

If you’ve always wanted an iPad but the famous Apple price tag has just been too expensive, Black Friday iPad deals are your chance. Apple has a few older iPads that are fairly cheap, and Black Friday is giving us a few discounts on the newer, more expensive models.

9th Gen iPad —

6th Gen iPad Mini —

5th Gen iPad with M1 —

11-inch iPad Pro —

12.9-inch iPad Pro —

Best Black Friday Fire tablet deals

Amazon’s Fire tablets are a great budget alternative to iPads and Samsung Galaxies. For the most part, they don’t have the kind of power the bigger brands offer, but they have some budget tablets that are under $100 and will stream movies and shows just as well. We have a full list of Amazon Fire Tablet Back Friday deals too.

Fire 7 16GB (2022) —

Fire 8 32GB (2022) —

Fire HD 10 32GB (2021) —

Fire HD 10 32GB (2023) —

Fire HD 8 Kids 32GB (2022) —

Best Black Friday Android tablet deals

Android covers a wide range of tablets, basically anything that isn’t from Apple. Since we have special sections for Samsung and Amazon Fire, we’ll focus on the other brands for this section. Lenovo and Google both have some nice options that vary in power and price. See more from Google in Google Pixel Black Friday deals.

Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet —

WeTap Android 12.0 Tablet —

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) —

Meize Android 11 Tablet —

Google Pixel Tablet —

Best Black Friday Samsung tablet deals

The Samsung Galaxy line of tablets has quite a variety to choose from. There are new, expensive tablets with the kind of power meant for video editors and programmers. There are also older tablets that will serve you well for browsing social media and watching movies. These are out picks of the top Samsung tablet Black Friday deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ —

How we chose these Black Friday tablet deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Black Friday tablet deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Black Friday tablet deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Black Friday tablet deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

