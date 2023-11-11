 Skip to main content
Best Black Friday tablet deals on iPads, Fire Tablets, Samsung, and more

If you’re looking for a new tablet, Black Friday deals is the perfect time to shop. All the major brands cut prices on their cheap and expensive offers, so you can grab something for a nice discount. Whether you’re looking for a powerful iPad to use for photo editing or a cheap Android to watch Netflix, there are deals available. We’ve collected the best Black Friday tablet deals you can already shop at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and individual manufacturer’s websites.

Best Black Friday iPad deals

Someone using Final Cut Pro on an iPad.
Apple

If you’ve always wanted an iPad but the famous Apple price tag has just been too expensive, Black Friday is your chance. Apple has a few older iPads that are fairly cheap, and Black Friday is giving us a few discounts on the newer, more expensive models.

  • 9th Gen iPad —
  • 6th Gen iPad Mini —
  • 5th Gen iPad with M1 —
  • 11-inch iPad Pro —
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro —

Best Black Friday Fire tablet deals

Google Docs running on an Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Amazon’s Fire tablets are a great budget alternative to iPads and Samsung Galaxies. For the most part, they don’t have the kind of power the bigger brands offer, but they have some budget tablets that are under $100 and will stream movies and shows just as well.

  • Fire HD 10 32GB —
  • Fire HD 10 Plus 32GB —
  • Fire HD 8 Kids —

Best Black Friday Android tablet deals

OnePlus red cable from 100 watt Super VOOC charger plugged into green OnePlus Pad Android tablet.
Tushar Mehta/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Android covers a wide range of tablets, basically anything that isn’t from Apple. Since we have special sections for Samsung and Amazon Fire, we’ll focus on the other brands for this section. Lenovo and Google both have some nice options that vary in power and price.

  • Proscan Elite 10.1-inch Tablet/DVD Combo —
  • Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet —
  • Andoird 12.0 Tablet —
  • Blackview Android Tablet 10 —
  • Android 11 Tablet —

Best Black Friday Samsung tablet deals

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra next to each other.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy line of tablets has quite a variety to choose from. There are new, expensive tablets with the kind of power meant for video editors and programmers. There are also older tablets that will serve you well for browsing social media and watching movies.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 —

