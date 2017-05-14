Big, beautiful, but breakable: Check out the best Galaxy S8 Plus cases

With a 6.2-inch screen and glass curves to die for, the S8 Plus proves big can be beautiful, but it’s also worryingly breakable. If it slips from your hand, you can expect cracks and scratches in that gorgeous glass exterior, not to mention chips and dents in the metal frame. It’s not cheap to fix, so it makes sense to take precautions. Shop for the best S8 Plus cases and covers, and find the right style and level of protection for you. It may be smart to pair some of these cases with one of the best S8 Plus screen protectors, for complete coverage.

Skech Matrix Glitter Case ($19) If you’d like to add a little sparkle to Samsung’s stunning design, then this Skech case is for you. It features a clear, hard, polycarbonate back with a flexible TPU bumper. It’s a transparent case with glitter embedded in it, though you can get a crystal-clear version. It has a special coating that adds grip, reduces scratches, and resists any yellowing than the sun’s rays might cause. Drop protection is good from up to 8 feet, there’s a raised rim to safeguard your screen, and the slim button covers do their job well. You’ll also find accurate openings for easy access to everything. Buy one now from: Amazon

Patchworks ITG Level Case ($15) This classic combination of shock absorbing TPU with a tough polycarbonate shell should keep your S8 Plus safe from drop damage caused by minor falls from up to 4 feet. It features a smart design with textured sides for enhanced grip, button covers that are easy to find and press without looking, and a sloping cut-out on the back that offers easy access to the fingerprint sensor and ensures there’s no flash splashback. It’s good that you can still enjoy your curved screen with this case on, but we have doubts about how protective it will be if your S8 Plus lands face down. It comes in red or black. Buy one now from: Amazon

Nomad Folio Wallet Case ($50) Here’s a classy S8 Plus case for anyone who wants to leave the wallet at home. The exterior comes in brown or grey leather, and it’s neatly stitched. Open it up and you’ll find three card slots and a larger pocket for cash. There’s also a plastic shell to hold your S8 Plus in place, and it has large cut-outs for easy access to buttons and ports. There’s a good-sized opening on the back for the camera and fingerprint sensor, too. Buy one now from: Best Buy

Silk Innovation Base Grip Case ($12) This is a slim, flexible case that’s easy to fit and offers basic protection for your S8 Plus. It does have a raised lip around the screen and cushioned corners, so it should protect your phone from bumps, scratches, and minor falls, but don’t expect rugged drop protection. The highlight is the textured bumper portion which aids grip. The button covers are very thin and the cut-outs are accurate. This affordable S8 Plus case comes in a teal blue, or in black. Buy one now from: Amazon

RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper ($25) What we love about this bumper is that it doesn’t cover the screen or back of the S8 Plus and yet it offers solid drop protection from up to 11 feet. It won’t interfere with the camera, NFC, or wireless charging like some S8 Plus cases can. It also features generous openings for the ports and it can be used in partnership with most screen protectors. The downside is that it’s a chunky, hard polycarbonate frame and the button covers are stiff at first. Buy one now from: Amazon

Caseology Fairmont Case ($20)

The Galaxy S8 Plus is many things, but one thing that it is not is cheap. The Fairmont case combines sturdy polycarbonate and faux-leather in a stylish package that gives the impression of premium luxury, but without the premium price tag. This case fits the smartphone nicely and is relatively slim. It will provide some measure of protection against bumps and scratches, while looking very smart in a two-tone cherry color combination. If you’re not into big, black, bulky cases, then this may be the way to go. Buy one now from: Caseology

Noreve Horizontal Wallet Case ($55)

When it comes to premium, supple leather cases, Noreve should be at the top of everyone’s shortlist. This horizontal wallet case protects your Galaxy S8 Plus from all sides, unlike some other wallet cases that leave the corners exposed. The camera, flash, and ports are easily accessible, so you can take pictures without any hassle. It has pockets for two cards and, as is typical with Noreve cases, you can order it in a variety of leather finishes, textures, and colors. Buy one now from: Noreve

UAG Pathfinder Case ($39)

The UAG Pathfinder case combines a very lightweight build with impact shock resistance that meets military drop-test standards. There is a heavily textured pattern on the back and sides of the case for extra grip. Samsung stuck with a headphone jack on the Galaxy S8, but charging and data transfer come via the USB Type-C port. Thankfully, the case features oversized ports so that you can use this case with most headphones, earbuds, or charging cables. Buy one now from: Amazon

Otterbox Defender Case ($60)

The Otterbox Defender is one of those cases that offers no apologies. It is big, bulky, and boasts some of the best drop protection of any case. Like other Otterbox cases, it comes certified by Otterbox’s Drop+ protection. One important thing to note is that the Defender case for the Galaxy S8 Plus is a screenless design, so keep that in mind if you were looking for a rugged case with a built-in screen protector. Just because the case is big and rugged doesn’t mean that you have to get it in black; Otterbox does offer some very nice two-tone color combinations including the bizarrely-named marathoner (blue and gray), vinyasa (purple and pink), and the more straightforward aqua mint gray. Buy one now from: Otterbox