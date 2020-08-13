The Google Pixel 4a is here, and aside from having one of best cameras on any Android phone, it’s also the best-looking entry in the Pixel series. It does away with the large forehead bezel of the Pixel 3a, replacing it with a stylish edge-to-edge display. Gone are the days of Samsung owners making fun of their Pixel-owning cousins.

It looks very polished, but having a pretty screen increases the stakes when it comes to protecting the Pixel 4a. That’s why we’ve gone to the trouble of collecting the best Google Pixel 4a screen protectors you can buy right now. From the simple-to-apply to the fingerprint-resistant, we’ve found the best protectors for pretty much every need.

Omoton Screen Protector for Google Pixel 4a

Coming in a convenient pack of three, the Omoton Google Pixel 4a Screen Protector is an affordable yet high-performing cover. It consists of tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating — the highest level possible. This makes it scratch-resistant, as well as resistant to cracks and scuffs. It’s also hydrophobic and oleophobic, meaning that its coating protects against sweat and greasy fingertips. At the same time, it offers a high level of transparency and is only 0.3mm thin, making it very responsive to taps and touches. For the price, it’s hard to beat.

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard Plus

If you want the highest-spec Pixel 4a screen protector, than Zagg’s Glass Elite VisionGuard Plus cover is the item for you. It pretty much checks every box: Its aluminosilicate glass is tempered to provide maximum possible strength, it has a protective “Eyesafe” layer that filters out high-energy visible (HEV) light, and it’s coated with anti-fingerprint material that spreads fingertip oil so thinly it becomes virtually invisible. It’s even treated with an antibacterial coating, which Zagg claims kills 99.99% of bacteria (note: it won’t kill Covid-19 and other viruses). Of course, the downside of all of these features is that the protector is relatively expensive, at $50.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Sold as a two-pack, the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Pixel 4a is another high-value, high-protection cover. It comes with a guide-frame for easy application and an all-important 9H durability rating, indicating that it can withstand everyday bumps and falls. It fits the Pixel 4a very snugly, providing all-over coverage, while the tempered glass is satisfyingly transparent and sensitive to touch. It also has an oleophobic coating, providing resistance to fingerprints and smudges.

TopACE Screen Protector for Google Pixel 4a

This is another Google Pixel 4a screen protector that offers a winning combination of protection, ease-of-use, and clarity. Its tempered glass has a 9H hardness rating, making it as durable as pretty much every other cover on this list. It also offers 99.99% transparency, maintaining the original touch sensitivity and visual experience of the Pixel 4a. The cover provides bubble-free installation and an oleophobic-hydrophobic surface layer, giving it protection against fingerprints and smears. Its only slight downside is that it doesn’t offer full coverage, although TopACE says that this is to ensure usability with cases.

Otterbox Pixel 4a Alpha Glass Screen Protector

It may not be especially cheap, but the Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector is one of the most reliable Pixel 4a protectors you can buy right now. Its tempered glass offers shatter- and splinter-resistant drop protection, while its reinforced edges prevent its sides from chipping. Otterbox also claims that it provides double the scratch-resistance of other protectors while offering 100% case compatibility. As with other protectors on this list, it also resists fingerprints and smudges, and it maintains a high level of clarity.

ESR Pixel 4a Tempered-Glass Full-Coverage Screen Protector

The ESR Pixel 4a Screen Protector is similar to most of the other covers on this list, barring a few important distinctions. Sold as two-pack, its 9H glass is tempered to withstand up to 11 pounds of pressure, while it also claims to be not only scratch-resistant but also shatter-proof. The protector also offers full coverage of the Pixel 4a’s screen, something that not every item on this list manages. It’s also bubble-free, hydrophobic, and oleophobic, and it comes with an installation frame for easier application. All in all, it’s a very good protector for the price.

