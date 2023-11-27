 Skip to main content
Google Pixel Cyber Monday deals: Pixel 8, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds and more

Noah McGraw
By
The Google Pixel 8's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There are some fantastic Cyber Monday deals on Google’s popular line of Pixel devices which includes smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds. If you’re looking to treat yourself to one of these, we’ve rounded up all the best Google Pixel deals from numerous retailers below. Stock is likely to run out fast now we’re at Cyber Monday so be quick with the buy button so you don’t miss out on the right deal for you.

Google Pixel Watch Cyber Monday deals

Google Assistant listening on the Google Pixel Watch.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is already out, which means the Google Pixel Watch is a prime candidate for a discount on Cyber Monday. It’s still a perfectly capable smartwatch though, even with the launch of its successor, as it runs on Google’s Wear OS for access to a wide range of apps and health-monitoring features on your wrist. You need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible though, as stocks are already probably running low on most Cyber Monday smartwatch deals.

  • Google Pixel Watch Active Band —
  • Google Pixel Watch (Refurbished) —
  • Google Pixel Watch —

Google Pixel Buds Cyber Monday deals

Pixel Buds Pro in their case.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Buds line of wireless earphones and earbuds is is the perfect companion for Google’s mobile devices. The Google Pixel Buds Pro, in particular, are highlighted in our list of the best true wireless earbuds as the new standard for Android users because they’re comfortable to wear, offer excellent sound quality, and come with effective active noise cancellation. If they’re what you want, or you’re thinking about getting a cheaper variant, act fast before the discounts disappear. Consider some of the other options in our look at the best Cyber Monday headphone deals.

  • Google Pixel Buds —
  • Google Pixel Buds A-Series —
  • Google Pixel Buds Pro —
Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Google Pixel Phone Cyber Monday deals

A person holding the Google Pixel 8 showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When you mention Google Pixel deals, the first thing most people will think about are the line’s Android-powered Pixel smartphones. Surprisingly, the Google Pixel 8, which is among the latest versions of the device, is already on sale for Cyber Monday. There are other cheaper alternatives available though, including refurbished models that you can consider if you’re on a tight budget.

  • Google Pixel 6 (128GB, Renewed) —
  • Google Pixel 6 (128GB) —
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) —
  • Google Pixel 7a (128GB) —
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, Renewed) —
  • Google Pixel 8 (128GB) —
  • Google Pixel 8 *256GB) —
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro —
  • Google Pixel Fold (unlocked) —

Google Pixel Tablet Cyber Monday deals

The side of the Pixel Tablet in a case.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s currently only one Google tablet on sale for Cyber Monday tablet deals. You get your choice between white or black on the Google Pixel Tablet with a charging dock. Also check out Nest Cyber Monday deals for more smart home setups, which you can control through a tablet.

  • Google Pixel Tablet — with charging speaker and dock (white) —
  • Google Pixel Tablet — with charging speaker and dock (black) —
LiveLast updated November 27, 2023 4:46 AM

