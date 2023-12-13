The Android-powered Google Pixel brand covers not just smartphones, but also other mobile devices like smartwatches and tablets. Any of these products make for great gifts for the holidays, especially if you’re able to take advantage of the discounts that the various retailers have rolled out. To help you make quick purchases while stocks are still available, we’ve gathered the best holiday Google Pixel deals below, including our favorite offer that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Our favorite holiday Google Pixel deal

The Google Pixel 8 is the latest release in the Google’s line of Pixel smartphones alongside the Google Pixel 8 Pro, so it’s amazing that you can already get it with a discount for the holidays. The device ships with Android 14 out of the box, so you’ll be getting the latest features, and it promises incredibly smooth performance with the Google Tensor G3 chip. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.2-inch touchscreen with an up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera with a 12MP wide-angle camera at the back, and internal storage of 128GB. With its Adaptive Battery, it can last for more than 24 hours on a single charge, but you can squeeze out up to 72 hours of usage if you active Extreme Battery Saver mode. You can currently get an unlocked Google Pixel 8 from Best Buy for just $549, for savings of $150 on its original price of $699.

More holiday Google Pixel deals we love

The Google Pixel devices all work wonderfully well within the Android ecosystem, so they make for great additions to anybody’s collection of devices that are powered by Google’s operating system. Whether you’re thinking of getting a gift for a loved one or for yourself, you’re going to have to consider shopping the holiday Google Pixel deals that we’ve listed below. Once these offers expire, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at them, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with any transactions immediately.

Google Pixel Buds —

Google Pixel Buds Pro —

Google Pixel Watch —

Google Pixel Watch 2 —

Google Pixel 6 (128GB) —

Google Pixel Tablet —

Google Pixel 7 (128GB) —

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) —

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) —

Editors' Recommendations