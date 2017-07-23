8 of the best Honor 8 cases to keep your Huawei smartphone looking perfect

You’ve put down the money for Huawei’s latest smartphone, the Honor 8, and, like every other device you’ve owned, you want to keep it protected from the outside world. How do you avoid dirt, dust, scratches, dents, and cracks? The best way to accomplish this is with a case, but since the Honor 8 is not as well-known as the iPhone 7 or the latest Samsung Galaxy, cases — especially great cases — are more scarce than usual. There’s no need to worry, however, as we’ve found several of the best Honor 8 cases available, all of which should keep your phone in pristine condition for a good, long while.

PhantomSky Handmade Wooden Case ($13) Wood as a material is somewhat of a rarity in smartphone cases, but PhantomSky offers a great wooden case with the Rosewood Compass. While a bit thicker than your standard leather wallet or gel case, the Rosewood Compass still does a great job of protecting your Honor 8 with its two-part design, which allows your phone to slide in and out of its protective, wooden cocoon. It also provides full access to your phone’s various features and is available in a Rosewood Skull design, which should make your Honor 8 feel like a totally different device (in a good way). Buy one now from: Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor ($12) Spigen is one of the most well-respected case manufacturers on the planet — and it’s easy to see why. The Rugged Armor is the only Spigen case available for the Honor 8, but it’s a great one. Soft to the touch, with a firm structure, the Rugged Armor offers all-round protection for your phone, including button covers. The case’s tough but flexible TPU will shield your smartphone from damage, while Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology will work to defend your device against impact shock. The raised edge on the outside also keeps your Honor 8’s precious display from potential damage when placed face down. If you’re worried about damaging your device, then this is the case for you. Buy one now from: Amazon

Mulbess PU Leather Flip Wallet Case ($10) Looking for something with a bit of style? This classy flip-wallet case by Mulbess comes with a stylish, layered look, with variants in traditional brown and the red-and-black combination shown above. A thin line of stitching on the outside of the case completes the look, and the inside flap allows you to stow three credit cards and a few spare notes. The case clips closed with a magnetic fastener, too, while providing full access to your phone’s power buttons, volume, and ports — even when closed. Simply put, it offers protection with a touch of class. Buy one now from: Amazon

VVIA Armor Case ($9) VVIA offers a very simple case that mostly adds grip to your phone. It’s incredibly slim, so it won’t take up much more room inside of a pocket or bag, and it’s also very lightweight. The armor case provides a small amount of protection against dirt, scratches, and bumps. Its raised edges should keep the Honor 8’s display just far enough away from surfaces to avoid damage if it ends up face down. Precise cut–outs allow for easy access to ports, and keep the speakers and camera from being obstructed. Buy one now from: Amazon

Vinve Slim Hard Cover ($6-$10) This case has a very unique take on adding more grip to a phone, and that’s the round ring found on the back. After adjusting it to fit your needs (it supports full 360 degree rotation), you can hook your finger through it and prevent falls. It can also be used as a stand to prop your Honor 8 up. It’s a fairly minimalist case beyond that, but if you’re not confident in your ability to keep a firm grasp on your phone and don’t want anything that qualifies as “bulky,” it could be the case for you. Buy one now from: Amazon

iVoler Crystal Clear Back Cover ($7) If you want to maintain the original design of the Honor 8 and let the whole world know about it, you invest in a clear case like iVoler’s. It’s made of a TPU material, making it easy to handle, and perfect for dealing with drops, scratches, and simply holding the phone. Its flexibility also allows it to be applied and removed without hassle, but even when the case is on, all buttons, ports, and external features are usable and will function as expected. Raised edges keep the phone from meeting with the ground or surface, and a lifetime warranty ensures iVoler has you covered in case something goes wrong with the case. Buy one now from: Amazon

J&D Wallet Case ($11) J&D is back with another one of their wallet cases, and it’s the perfect replacement for the traditional wallet if you’re in the market for one. There are 3 slots for credit/debit cards and IDs, and a pouch for money. This version of the case was also made exclusively for the Honor 8, so expect a snug fit when using it with your phone. A magnetic strap is used to keep the case closed, sealing the phone safely within, but leaving the buttons, speakers, and camera exposed and ready to use. Lastly, there’s the PU leather used to craft J&D’s wallet case, providing a smooth, high quality feel. If you get tired of holding it, you can fold the cover back to make a horizontal stand. Buy one now from: Amazon