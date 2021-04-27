With its Macbook-level M1 chip, mini-LED display, and 5G support, the new iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) looks amazing. It’s available for pre-order now from Apple. You could find yourself spending over $2,000 if you opt for the 2TB version with 5G — and you’re going to want to protect your investment. Don’t join the “I wish I’d bought a protective case” brigade after your iPad Pro falls to its death on a hardwood floor. Kit your new iPad out with one of the best iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) cases that not only look great, but keep your iPad Pro from meeting an untimely demise.

These cases will fit the new iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) — if you’ve got an older model you can check out the best cases for the iPad Pro 12.9 (2020). We’ve also got some of the best iPad deals if you’re looking for a new iPad on a budget.

Apple Smart Folio Case

Sometimes simple is best, and that’s where Apple’s Smart Folio excels. It may not seem like the most exciting iPad Pro case ever, but it keeps your iPad safe from harm while also looking rather sleek. Constructed from a single piece of polyurethane, it provides 360-degree protection for your device with an auto sleep-wake function that’s rather handy when you need to get to work. The tri-fold cover can be used at a lower angle for typing or a higher angle for hands-free Netflix sessions, or that all-important video call with your boss. If it seems expensive, that’s because it is — but it’s the only case to buy for a full-on Apple experience. We love the Mallard Green version, but you can also pick this case up in black, white, navy, or vivid Electric Orange.

Speck Presidio Pro Folio Case

Sleek, secure, durable: Three words that describe Speck’s Presidio Pro Folio case perfectly. Yes, it will set you back $90, but you’re paying for 6 feet of drop protection and a dual-layer shock barrier that ensures your iPad Pro remains in one piece if it slips through your fingers. The built-in magnetic closure keeps the cover closed in your bag and also activates the sleep/wake function, there’s an integrated holder for your Apple Pencil 2, and a magnetic camera shield protects your lens from scratches — plus it easily retracts when it’s time to take a photo. This case also has built-in Microban antimicrobial treatment, which reduces stain- and odor-causing bacteria on the surface by up to 99%, great news if you often take your iPad out and about.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro Case

The clue’s in the name — this really is one of the toughest cases around if you’re serious about protecting your iPad Pro from anything life has to throw at it. This dual-layer TPU and polycarbonate case features Air Cushion Technology designed to absorb shock if you drop or bump your device, while raised edges around the screen and camera offer additional protection where it’s most needed. The built-in kickstand folds out for hands-free video calls or Netflix sessions, and there’s also a holder for your Apple Pencil, so no more hunting for it down the back of the couch cushions.

ESR Rebound Pencil Case

The Rebound Pencil case from ESR looks great thanks to its smooth polymer cover that also feels grippy in your hand. Available in a choice of three colors — cactus (a deep green), black, or gray — the magnetic cover supports the auto wake/sleep function, so your iPad is always work-ready, even if you still need another coffee to get going. The trifold cover folds out into a stand that can be angled for typing or hands-free viewing, and with a built-in slot for your Apple Pencil, you have everything you could ask for in an iPad Pro cover, for under $30.

Urban Armor Gear Lucent Series Case

Add a pop of color to your new iPad Pro with the Lucent Series case from Urban Armor Gear. Our pick is this gorgeous Aubergine/Dusty Rose variant, but it also comes in soft Baby Blue or Black/Ice options. There’s more to this case than just stylish good looks though. Its featherlight, ultra-slim design is built to withstand impact, keeping your iPad safe from bumps and drops thanks to its armor shell with a soft, impact-resistant core. The grippy dot pattern ensures your device stays firmly in your hands, while magnetic closures support the auto sleep/wake function. There’s storage for the Apple Pencil 2, and this case comes with a one-year warranty.

Olixar Leather-Style Folio Case

This sleek leather-style folio gives you all the classic good looks of a leather case at a fraction of the cost. The smart sleep/wake functionality keeps your iPad Pro ready for work — or play — while the adjustable viewing stand ensures your device is always at the perfect angle, whether you’re bingeing your favorite Netflix show, replying to emails, or on a video call. For under $20, you’d be hard pushed to find a better option.

Pad & Quill Copertina Magic Keyboard Case

For those discerning folks who care about the heritage of their iPad Pro case, we present this book jacket-style case from Pad and Quill. Handcrafted at their bookbindery in Saint Paul, Minnesota, using age-old book-crafting techniques, this case is carefully constructed from archival-quality linen buckram book cloth that’s designed to be durable yet lightweight. It offers excellent, slim protection for your new iPad in a minimalist, retro style. You can opt to add an internal pocket that’s handy for storing documents or meeting papers. The Copertina Magic case comes in Charcoal or Linen Gray cloth, with a two-year warranty and a 30-day money-back promise. However, keep in mind this case does not include the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard itself. Instead, this is a case for the Magic Keyboard, so you’ll need to buy a Magic Keyboard as well as this case.

Soke Marble Case

The final case on our list is something a bit different. This marble-effect case from Soke comes in a choice of pink or white marble and has a soft TPU back shell and PU leather front cover that protects your iPad from bumps and drops. With magnetic closures to activate the sleep/wake function, a built-in holder for the Apple Pencil, and dual stand positions so you can prop your iPad at the perfect angle for hands-free viewing or typing, it’s an excellent choice for under $30.

