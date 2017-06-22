Here are the best iPad Pro keyboard cases to pick up with your new tablet

Updated: Added five great keyboard cases for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, including the Apple Smart Keyboard and Logitech Slim Combo.

The iPad Pro has been out for a while, giving accessory manufacturers plenty of time to design keyboards compatible with Apple’s biggest tablet. And while there are keyboards for the iPad Pro that don’t double as a protective case, we like the ones that add a little protection to your investment. That way, you’re protecting your tablet and always have a keyboard handy when you need it.

A touchscreen keyboard just isn’t the same as a traditional one. Luckily, many of the cases on our list will make you feel like you’re using a touchscreen MacBook, especially given their laptop-esque designs. They also come at varying price points, meaning you don’t need to spend a lot to net a physical keyboard. Below you’ll find our picks for the best iPad Pro keyboard cases, regardless of which model you opted for. Also, if you’re looking for content for your new tablet, be sure to check out our picks for the best iPad Pro games and our favorite drawing apps for the iPad Pro.

Apple Smart Keyboard ($160)

The first keyboard on our radar is, of course, Apple’s Smart Keyboard. This one is similar to the 9.7-inch smart keyboard, with the same shallow key travel and overall build quality. This iPad Pro keyboard case is a one-sided affair. It doesn’t cover your entire iPad like other keyboard cases, but it does make use of the Smart Connector, meaning you don’t need to pair it via Bluetooth. Like many Apple-branded products, however, this keyboard is pricey, but if you want ultimate compatibility and something that was built by Apple, then this should be your first choice. Buy one now from: Apple

Logitech Slim Combo ($130)

The new Logitech Slim Combo is, in some ways, what we wanted from Apple’s Smart Keyboard. This keyboard connects via the Smart Connector, just like Apple’s Smart Keyboard, so it requires no pairing. Physically, however, Logitech’s offering provides full-body protection. It also has a built-in holder for your Apple Pencil, and is spill-resistant and easy to clean. The case is a good choice if you want to ensure your iPad is protected, even if you need to detach the keyboard. Buy one now from: Apple Logitech

KuGi Keyboard Case ($32)

The aptly titled KuGi Keyboard Case is a good choice for those who don’t want to spend a lot of money on a keyboard that works with their tablet’s Smart Connector. This keyboard has a 250mAh battery, which should allow for about 90 hours of continuous use. When you run out of juice, the keyboard is rechargeable via the Micro USB connector. It’s thin, at only 1.5-millimeters thick, and weighs just over 14 ounces. The case also has a magnetic buckle that secures it when closed, and a place to store your Apple Pencil. There are precise cut-outs for your tablet’s camera and ports, too, so they’re more easily accessible. It currently comes in a variety of colors, including gold and rose gold, to match your iPad. Buy one now from: Amazon

IVSO Keyboard Case ($28)

Here’s an affordable keyboard case made from PU leather, with a microfiber interior that protects your iPad. What makes this option stand out is that the keyboard is held in place via magnets. You can slide the keyboard out and detach it from the case, allowing for a more comfortable typing position without requiring you to remove the case. You can also charge the keyboard using a Micro USB cable, which takes around 3 hours. Once charged, you can use the keyboard for an estimated 60 hours. It comes in an array of colors as well, including black, white, blue, gold, rose gold, and purple. Buy one now from: Amazon