The best LG G8 ThinQ cases to safeguard your smartphone

Share

If you just bought a new LG G8 ThinQ, or you’re thinking about buying one, then you’ll want to snag a case to protect those glass curves. Though the 6.1-inch OLED screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, we wouldn’t be optimistic about its chances of surviving an encounter with the sidewalk, and the since the back of the phone is glass too, scratches and cracks are always a risk. But fear not as we have gathered together the best LG G8 ThinQ cases into this easily digestible list.

Incipio DualPro Case

The first big name manufacturer to come up with a really rugged protective case for the LG G8 ThinQ was Incipio. The DualPro is a classic combination of flexible, shock-absorbing material on the inside with a hard, scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell on the outside. No need to worry about drops or bumps when your G8 ThinQ is wearing this. The cutouts are accurate and the chunky button covers are easy to find without looking. The trade-off with this case is that it adds considerable bulk. You can get it in black, blue, red and black, or rose gold and pink.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

This simple, flexible, TPU case has carbon fiber accent panels and glossy lines to lend it a bit of visual interest. It fits the LG G8 ThinQ perfectly, with cutouts for the fingerprint sensor, camera, and ports. There are also tactile button covers and a raised lip around the screen. It’s slim, so it won’t interfere with wireless charging, but it should provide enough protection to banish any concern about minor drops or bumps.

Avidet Crystal Clear Case

If you love the look of your LG G8 ThinQ, then you may prefer not to cover it up. This Avidet case is a simple TPU offering that’s transparent, so you get the benefits of a thin layer of shock-absorbing protection without masking the design. It’s a simple case with openings for easy access to everything and thin button covers. There’s a very faint dot pattern that helps to prevent smudging, but other than that, this case is as plain as they come.

Cruzerlite TPU Cover

You can expect basic drop and bump protection from this TPU case, and there’s a raised edge around the screen on the front. The button covers are slim and the cutouts slope in and provide plenty of room for access. The leather texture on the back, complete with fake stitching, gives it a certain style, but it also enhances your grip. This case comes in black, blue, or a slightly garish red.

Ringke Fusion X Case

Here’s a tough case offering military-grade drop protection thanks to a tough TPU bumper with reinforced corners. The bumper extends over the front and back so no part of your G8 ThinQ should ever touch down. The back panel is clear polycarbonate to show off LG’s design. You’ll find generous openings for the camera, fingerprint sensor, and ports. There are also tactile button covers and a textured power button. This case comes in black, red, or blue.